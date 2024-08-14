Wolfson Children's Hospital Women's Council Announces 2024-25 Florida Forum Speaker Series Schedule | Business





With the Right Honourable Boris Johnson, Deepak Chopra and Carl Hiaasen JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wolfson Children's Hospital Women's Council proudly announces the 2024-25 Florida Forum Speaker Series program. Visionary speakers and event dates include: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, journalist and author, The Right Honourable Boris Johnson, on 29 October 2024. Johnson's memoir, Unleashed, will be published on 15 October 2024.

World-renowned physician, author, and pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation Deepak Chopra on January 15, 2025. Chopra's new book on the role of AI in well-being, Digital Dharma, will be released on September 17, 2024.

Carl Hiaasen, Florida journalist and novelist, on February 12, 2025. Hiaasen's book, Bad Monkey, has been adapted into a 10-part series starring Vince Vaughn for Apple TV. The series will premiere on August 14, 2024. The Florida Forum Series events will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Programs will begin at 7 p.m. For more information on ticket subscriptions and sponsorships, visit www.thefloridaforum.com. The series is made possible by long-time partners and generous sponsors Landstar, Wells Fargo and Florida Blue. This year, the Florida Forum Speaker Series Co-Chairs are Randy DeFoor and Maxine McBride. Presented by the Women’s Board, the Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital, supporting its mission to ensure the best pediatric care available for all children. The Women’s Board at Wolfson Children’s Hospital has committed to raising $1.5 million for two new Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and other programs at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units are part of Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s neonatal and pediatric intensive care transport fleet and include life-saving equipment needed to transport critically ill and injured infants and children. Kids Kare vehicles and helicopters safely transport nearly 3,000 infants and children annually to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for neonatal and pediatric emergency critical care and trauma care. For more information, visit womensboardwch.com. Show original content to download multimedia: ^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-womens-board-of-wolfson-childrens-hospital-announces-2024-25-florida-forum-speaker-series-schedule-302221224.html SOURCE Wolfson Children's Hospital Women's Council

