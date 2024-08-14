78th Independence Day: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Red Fort; check full itinerary here





78th Anniversary of Independence: Special Guests 78th Independence Day: On August 15, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the 78th Independence Day celebrations from Delhi’s historic Red Fort. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the traditional address to the nation from the ramparts of the fort. This year’s theme, Viksit Bharat @ 2047, underlines the government’s commitment to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. In order to encourage public participation, around 6,000 special guests from various walks of life have been invited to attend the celebrations. These guests include youth, members of the tribal community, farmers, women and others who have achieved notable successes through various government schemes.



Guests will include: Students from Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Ministers Schools for Rising India) programme, along with volunteers from Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and National Service Scheme under Meri Maati Mera Desh.

Tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas members and tribal entrepreneurs supported by National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation.

Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and representatives of farmer producer organisations.

Accredited Social and Health Activity (ASHA) workers, Auxiliary Midwives (ANM), Anganwadi workers, elected representatives and beneficiaries of various empowerment initiatives.

Members of the Indian contingent of the recently concluded Paris Olympics, block level representatives of the Aspirational Blocks programme, workers of the Border Road Organisation, students of PRERANA School and sarpanches of Gram Panchayats reaching saturation point of the Priority Sector Programme.

Around 2,000 people from different states and union territories in traditional attire and 3,000 winners of online contests organised by the Ministry of Defence, MyGov and Akashvani. 78th Independence Day: The Ceremony Upon arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Region, who will then escort the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where an Inter-Services Guard and a Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute.

The guard of honour will consist of one officer and 24 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, coordinated this year by the Indian Navy. The guard will be commanded by: Commander Arun Kumar Mehta (Navy)

Major Arjun Singh (Army)

Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK (Navy)

Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal (Air Force)

Additional Constable Anurag Dwivedi (Delhi Police) After inspecting the guard of honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will be received by senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force. He will then unfurl the National Flag, assisted by Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini, synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), commanded by Major Sabnis Kaushik. The National Colour Guard, comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya salute during the unfurling of the flag. The Punjab Regiment Military Band will perform the National Anthem, led by Major Rajinder Singh. After the flag is unfurled, flower petals will be dropped from two Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of the Indian Air Force, piloted by Wing Commanders Amber Agarwal and Rahul Nainwal. The Prime Minister will then deliver his address to the nation. The ceremony will conclude with the singing of the national anthem by 2,000 cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), forming the My Bharat logo in tricolour kits. A total of 500 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) will also participate in the celebrations.



