Donald Trump Desperately Wants to Hit Kamala Harris, But He Fails | Sidney Blumenthal





King George III’s madness was never diagnosed. He probably suffered from bipolar disorder. One of his uncontrollable bouts of madness was triggered by his reading of Shakespeare’s play about a mad king, King Lear. This morning he is more agitated and confused, perhaps because he was allowed to read King Lear, his doctor wrote, in papers published only six years ago. The story devastated King George, his equerry said: His Majesty became so ungovernable that he had to resort to a straitjacket.

King George was put in a straitjacket in 1788, a year after the Constitutional Convention created the government of the United States to prevent the accession of any king, mad or not. The American Revolution, waged against the absolute sovereignty of a monarch, had King George's madness in mind when it created the office of President of the United States. The President, Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper No. 69, would be liable to impeachment and removal, and liable to prosecution and punishment under the ordinary course of law. The person of the King of Great Britain is sacred and inviolable; there is no constitutional tribunal before which he can be brought; no punishment to which he can be subjected without involving the crisis of a national revolution.

On the difference between the American president and the King of England, Hamilton said: “What answer shall we give to those who would persuade us that things so different are alike? The same answer we should give to those who tell us that a government with all its power in the hands of the elected and periodical servants of the people is an aristocracy, a monarchy, and a despotism.”

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that Donald Trump, as a former president, had absolute immunity from prosecution for crimes committed in his official capacity, Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, saying the president was now a king above the law. As Shakespeare wrote in King John: Mad world, mad kings, mad composition!

King George fainted while reading King Lear. Trump became delirious at the sight of Kamala Harris. The king’s courtiers managed to restrain him, while Trump cannot control him. He is enraged, cursed and screams to the heavens about the injustice of fate. His aides try to calm him down and soothe him about Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. “It’s unfair that I beat him and now I have to beat her too,” he screams.

Trump’s years-long industrial production of dishonest Joe and the Biden crime family, amplified as regular programming on Fox News, is now toxic waste. These crude projections were manufactured from the materials of Trump’s own vices, flaws, and misdemeanors. If Biden could be tainted with false accusations, his shadow would erase Trump’s real crimes. Trump’s initial attempt against Biden to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into trading weapons for dirt on Biden formed the articles of Trump’s first impeachment.

House Republicans, led by Jan. 6 co-conspirator Jim Jordan, set up a weaponization commission that, along with the Oversight Committee, spent millions of dollars and thousands of man-hours to find, after parading one false witness after another, that Biden had done absolutely nothing wrong. Their farce of impeaching Biden collapsed under its own weight. Despite their ploys, they found Biden blameless. The entire Hunter Biden saga, which captivated the Wall Street Journal editorial board, is meanwhile drifting into a trivial prosecution.

The campaign against Biden, which is nothing more than a series of distorted projections, misses its mark. The screen suddenly goes black. Trump is exposed standing naked on the stage. His negative campaign is self-accusatory. Everything he accused Biden of, he clearly embodies. His malicious characterizations describe only himself. He is the crook, the cheat, the liar; he is the worst president in history. Biden is gone, but Trump cannot escape him. Biden haunts him like a ghost. Trump remains the oldest man to run in this election, whose talkative incapacity is exposed.

Trump is desperate to find the key to a negative campaign against Harris. He is faltering in his projection of Biden. She is the crook, the cheat, the liar. She is not really black, or she is, but only recently. He pronounces her name in deliberately distorted ways to make her seem strange, but in doing so he appears stranger still. She is stupid, incompetent, and a bitch. He declares that Biden is plotting to stage a coup at the Democratic convention to overthrow her. His dream of restoration requires his animated version of Biden’s ghost. He can’t stop talking about the man who is not there. He complains to Elon Musk, playing his second straight man, that Biden is close to a vegetable. But insults cannot bring Biden back to political life. Trump’s bitter nostalgia for Biden fuels his anger at Harris.

Since Trump can’t change, Harris must be an illusion. He says the packed crowds at his rallies are fake, created by AI. She should be disqualified because creating a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that is cheating at EVERYTHING! Of course, his 34 counts of corporate fraud were intended to interfere in the 2016 election. His knee-jerk projection reflex is backfiring on him. He is constantly revealing his guilt pattern through his accusations.

Lost in the illogic of his conspiracy theories, he wanders in the higher spheres of incoherence and the lower depths of innuendo. His account of his near-death experience in a diving helicopter with Willie Brown encapsulates much more than his frantic method of degrading innuendo. It is an unconscious metaphor for his current situation crashing to earth.

Willie Brown, the former California Assembly Speaker, dated the younger Harris. Trump explained: “But he told me terrible things about her. But that’s what you’re telling me, anyway, I guess. But he played a big part in what happened to Kamala. But he, I don’t know, maybe he changed his mind. But he wasn’t really a fan of her at that point.”

But Willie Brown is not a fictional character. “I don’t think I would want to be in the same helicopter with him,” he said. “Willie Brown has never flown in a helicopter with Trump. Willie Brown admires Harris, an absolutely beautiful, intelligent, very successful woman, and he supports her religiously. Willie Brown, intelligent, funny and sly as ever, says he can’t wait to see Harris beat Trump in the debate. I think it would probably be unfair for her to debate Donald Trump, an incompetent Donald Trump with his appalling lack of knowledge. The lack of knowledge is appalling. I would bet every penny I have on the outcome of the debate and it will all come back to Kamala Harris.”

Trump appeared to confuse Willie Brown with former California governor Jerry Brown, who once flew in a helicopter with Trump but never got into trouble. Then another black politician, other than Willie Brown, stepped forward to claim he was in a helicopter in trouble with Trump, Nate Holden, the former Los Angeles city council member and California state senator. “I guess we all look alike,” he told the Guardian.

Trump’s imminent death by helicopter is the latest flight of his wildest fantasies of the week, instead of electrocution by an electric boat battery or being eaten by sharks. Whatever convoluted smear Trump tried to spread about Harris ended up being cut to pieces. It was the black hawk’s fall for Trump’s smears.

Although his lie was dismantled, Mr. Trump has tried hard to put the pieces together. He insisted to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times that he had the tapes proving that Willie Brown was on the helicopter. When asked to produce the flight tapes, Mr. Trump responded mockingly, repeating his request in a sing-song voice, she reported.

Trump responded with an insult: Maggot Hagermann should apologize for her false and fraudulent writings about the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, as well as many other poorly written and poorly researched stories.

Trump has previously referred to Haberman as his psychiatrist. His anger reveals his deep desire for the Times’ approval, a sign of its acceptance in Manhattan, which rejected him decades ago. His resentment erupts from his unfulfilled desire. In lashing out at Haberman, she serves as a ready proxy for his frustration with Harris.

Trump’s projection has become a backlash. He can’t run a negative campaign to demean Harris because his negative campaign swallows him up and defines him. He gets angry when he’s neutralized. His lawsuits have had their effect, too. The spotlight on his abuse in court as a sexual predator with E. Jean Carroll and his history with Stormy Daniels has tarnished his ability to sell his misogyny. His frustration, however, fuels more verbal abuse.

Trump has taken to attacking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, for wanting tampons in boys’ bathrooms. Apparently, Trump thinks using tampons by association is a clever tactic. By raiding school bathrooms, he can only remind women of his life of physical and verbal abuse, and that he takes credit for banning abortion rights. Trump is lost in the bathroom. Grab them by the tampon.

Trump also targets Republican women who are in his line of sight. He went to war with Marty Kemp, the wife of Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, who refused to support Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump lashed out at Kemp: “Now she says she’s not going to support me and she’s going to write in Brian Kemp’s name. Well, I don’t want her support, and I don’t want his.” He lashed out at Governor Kemp: “He’s a bad guy. He’s a disloyal guy and he’s a very average governor. Leave my family out of this,” Kemp shot back. After Trump’s barrage of insults, a poll showed Harris tied with Trump in Georgia.

On August 2, before a tent full of billionaire Republican donors in the Hamptons, Trump resisted their gentle exhortations to calm down. Many of them want a more subdued, dignified candidate, talking about the federal deficit, welfare cuts, and the capital gains tax rate. They are the masters of the carried-interest universe. Their strategy would be for Trump not to be Trump. For Trump to be Paul Ryan. They want him to stick to the standard Republican model he abandoned when he began reshaping the party in his image. The confused donors still fail to understand that Trump’s depravity is the source of his appeal.

It is the plague of times, when fools lead the blind, writes Shakespeare in King Lear.

