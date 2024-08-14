PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on India's 78th Independence Day | Full Schedule | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. This will be his first Independence Day address after being elected prime minister for the third time in the 2024 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. (ANI) Prime Minister Modi will unfurl the Indian flag and deliver his customary address to the nation from Delhi's Red Fort. The theme of this year's Independence Day is Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The celebrations will highlight the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, a statement said. Around 6,000 special guests were invited to the event, from different walks of life: youth, tribal communities, farmers and women. Full program of the event at the Red Fort Upon arrival at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will be welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Aramane will then introduce Delhi Commander-in-Chief Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar to Modi. He will then take Modi to the saluting base where a joint unit comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present a general salute to the prime minister. The Prime Minister will inspect the guard of honour and proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will be received by Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari. The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Delhi region will escort Modi to the dais to unfurl the national flag. Lieutenant Sanjeet Saini will help the Prime Minister unfurl the flag, which will be punctuated by a 21-gun salute from the 1721 Field Battery. During the deployment, a National Colour Guard will present the Rashtriya salute. It comprises one officer and 32 personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 128 officers from the Delhi Police. Commander Vinay Dubey will lead the combined inter-services and police guard. The Punjab Regimental Band, comprising one junior officer and 25 soldiers, will play the national anthem during the flag unfurling and salute. After the flag is unfurled, flower petals will be showered from two advanced light helicopters of the Indian Air Force flying in formation. Prime Minister Modi will then address the nation. At the end of their speech, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the national anthem.

