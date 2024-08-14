William Shakespeare, Edward Gibbon and Monty Python are among the many English writers, thinkers and celebrities who have drawn inspiration from events, peoples and cultures outside Merry England. They are among the many British creatives who lived and produced their finest works centuries or decades before the earth-shattering event that would forever transform their nation: Brexit.

Brexit, a carefully orchestrated psychodrama fuelled by Boris Johnson’s ambition, has unfolded over a period of almost four years. The British nation was finally able to assert not only that it was no longer part of Europe, but that it had also lost all connection with the rest of the world.

Things have taken an even more dramatic turn in the last ten days, with a wave of extremely violent xenophobic riots spreading across the Sceptre Island. Is the world witnessing the death knell of English culture, which for centuries has nourished and stimulated European and even world culture? John Donne famously told us that no man is an island, stating that if a clod of earth is carried away by the sea, Europe is the less so. Has Britain become that clod of earth carried away by the sea and fallen into a state of utter insignificance?

The events of the past week demonstrate that significant numbers of English men and women are prepared to organise, to march, to attack, to burn and to destroy to prove that what unites their nation and defines their identity is essentially race and a skewed notion of national origin.

The new British Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, will not give in. Leading the resistance is Sir Keir believes He intends to create a national capacity within the police force to tackle violent disorder. He believes this should include technology like facial recognition. This should make ordinary citizens feel safer and more protected. What better way to defeat xenophobia than to provide new pretexts for paranoia?

Other members of Starmer's government have identified non-technological solutions to the visibly deteriorating situation. The Guardian Remarks the approach of Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, who said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against putrid conspiracy theories.

Today Weekly Dictionary of Devils definition:

Critical thinking:

The opposite of conformist thinking, an ideal around which most national educational programs and curricula are designed in order to ensure that citizens never become too curious about how their behavior should be controlled. The most important life skill that has traditionally been excluded from all national educational programs and curricula designed to promote conformist thinking and which, although sometimes regretted, is unlikely to reappear.

Contextual note

One might wonder what Philipson means when she says she will be integrating critical thinking into many subjects. Does she intend to integrate critical thinking into the learning process as a core feature, or simply add new techniques to spot misinformation?

This is an important distinction. Critical thinking for learning can be seen either as a discipline in its own right, with its own rules, built on epistemological reflection and logic, or as a useful gimmick for categorizing things like putrid conspiracy theories and dismissing them as sources of misinformation.

The Secretary of State's drift tends to suggest the second solution, which has little to do with genuine critical thinking. It consists of providing a system for recognizing the clues that might indicate that information might be disinformation because of its apparent resemblance to officially identified conspiracy theories. But such a practice is the opposite of critical thinking. It is nothing but propaganda.

When unable to prove the existence of a known problem, a disciplined scientist begins by formulating and testing one or more hypotheses. Some of these may seem far-fetched, but sometimes the truth is far-fetched. In contrast, when your goal is to identify and reject rotten conspiracy theories, correct hypotheses may be discarded before they are tested. This violates the basic principle of empiricism, the basis of scientific critical thinking.

Philipson explains: “An example might be students analyzing newspaper articles in English class in order to differentiate between fabricated stories and real reports. If what she proposes were a serious method, it would certainly represent a much-needed advance in any country's approach to education. The first problem to recognize is that, contrary to her belief in what is called real reporting, all reporting involves an element of bias. Here, the notion of real reporting can only be a chimera.”

Historical note

Let us take a case from recent history to test Philipson's suggestion. An interesting starting point might be a series of stories published by The Guardian from 2016. All were The aim of this research was to make the British public believe, as the conspiracy theory goes, that Jeremy Corbyn should be labelled a rabid anti-Semite because he had criticised Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians. The problem with determining whether this reporting was false rather than true is that one would have to read not only dozens of articles over a period of years to deal with a specific case, but also study the various objective reports on, for example, Israeli policies that appear to amount to apartheid. Can we expect schoolchildren, at any level, to engage in this kind of research and then apply their critical thinking skills?

The other problem with this example is that it could create confusion about what the term “conspiracy” means. The standard notion of anti-Semitism, citing the Protocols of the Elders of Zion as incriminating evidence, is that anti-Semites are conspiracy theorists. But a study of The GuardianThe anti-Corbyn campaign may reveal something else: that The Guardian It may have been part of a conspiracy organised by the powerful British Israel lobby, so brilliantly (and controversially) exposed in a bold article. documentary by Al Jazeera? Make such a suggestion about The Guardian could easily make us fall into the basket of those who fall into the trap of putrid conspiracy theories?

Just to be clear, The Jewish Voice of the Labor Movement In fact, I explored the history of this anti-Corbyn campaign. In March 2016, the Tutor published a column by Jonathan Freedland titled “Labour and the Left Have an Anti-Semitism Problem.” If we had to pinpoint one article as the starting point for this whole controversy, it would be this one.

This article and others that followed effectively led to Jeremy Corbyn’s shaming. By the second half of 2019, intolerant views towards Palestinians were so pervasive in British public discourse that they went unnoticed.

The self-inflicted wounds of the Labour Party helped prepare the way for Boris Johnson’s election. The narrative was taken as a warning that established a simple principle that applies everywhere: criticising Israel is a cardinal sin and a clear indicator of anti-Semitism. That principle still holds true for a majority of politicians across all parties. It was used to excuse what the International Court of Justice called a plausible genocide in January. Since January, the level of plausibility has risen considerably.

The British Education Secretary is right in principle, even if the practice she recommends risks being aberrant. Yes, it is time to put critical thinking into practice at the heart of our curricula, or simply to bring it back after a long historical exile. Nurtured by Greek philosophers two and a half millennia ago, Western thinkers have practiced it in various forms, from Greek to Western philosophy. dispute Dear scholastics of the Middle Ages and curious minds of the French Enlightenment. But with the Industrial Revolution, the culture of critical thinking was banished from our schools. The future of today's youth is not open and critical dialogue. As everyone should know by now, it is about coding or maybe trading or banking, something useful and positive for the practitioner.

Look at the world of public debate today. What dominates both politics and the media? The monologue. The academic essay is little more than a demonstration of competence in the art of monologue. Critical thinking is born out of critical discourse, or at least out of active and even interactive exchange. But we live in an age when international relations are seen as a zero-sum game. Diplomacy, which requires dialogue, has been abandoned in favor of war, which imposes inviolable principles. Discussion itself has adopted the unique model of the monologue. You will find it everywhere, on commercial networks as well as on social networks.

Is anyone interested in Plato's monologues?

*[In the age of Oscar Wilde and Mark Twain, another American wit, the journalist Ambrose Bierce produced a series of satirical definitions of commonly used terms, throwing light on their hidden meanings in real discourse. Bierce eventually collected and published them as a book, The Devils Dictionary, in 1911. We have shamelessly appropriated his title in the interest of continuing his wholesome pedagogical effort to enlighten generations of readers of the news. Read more of Fair Observer Devils Dictionary.]

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.

[Lee Thompson-Kolar edited this piece.]

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.