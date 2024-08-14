Trump's continued attacks on Harris raise fears he could challenge the election outcome if he loses in November





CNN —

Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic presidential nominee, but Donald Trump continues to describe the vice president's rise to the top of his party's ticket as unconstitutional and accuse her of participating in a coup.

There is no serious effort underway to challenge Harris as the Democratic nominee. But some of Trump's critics warn that the former president could lay the groundwork for a rerun of the 2024 election if he loses a second time.

Democrats are expected to gather in Chicago next week for a national convention where they will rally around Harris as their new standard-bearer after President Joe Biden decided not to seek reelection.

The Democratic National Committee made the decision official last week: Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are the party’s nominees for president and vice president, respectively. Convention delegates conducted a virtual roll call ahead of the convention, with Harris receiving 99 percent of the votes from participating delegates.

Republicans acknowledged that after the DNC vote, there was no way to challenge Harris' placement on the ballot.

When the DNC nominated her, they still had the deadline to submit the required paperwork to each state to get her name (and Walzs') on the ballot. The fact that the DNC nominated her ended any challenge to that, a person familiar with Trump's campaign plans told CNN.

But that hasn't stopped Trump, who now faces a much closer race, according to polls, than the one he ran against Biden, from complaining about Harris' rise, which came after Biden won the Democratic presidential primary earlier this year.

One of Trump's internal enemies said the former president's efforts to question Harris' legitimacy as the Democratic nominee could be a way to lay the groundwork for a challenge to the legitimacy of this year's election.

One thing is for sure: Trump never loses. And if he's not declared the winner in 2024, as he was in 2020, it's because he was once again treated unfairly; that victory was once again stolen from him, John Bolton, who was Trump's national security adviser and has since become a vocal critic of the former president, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins last week.

“I don’t think he knows exactly what his theory is going to be this time around as to why he was denied the election, so he’s putting forward a number of things,” Bolton said. “And I think that’s why people need to start thinking more now about how to prevent Trump from trying, the day after the election, to wreak havoc on the electoral process.”

In a conversation with X owner Elon Musk that aired on the social media platform Monday night, Trump said Harris' promotion was a scam and accused leading Democrats of forcing Biden out of the 2024 race.

It was a coup by the President of the United States. He didn't want to leave, and they said, 'We can do it the right way, or we can do it the hard way,'” Trump said.

He also criticized Democrats at a news conference last week, saying that Harris taking office over Biden seems to me, in fact, unconstitutional. Maybe it's not.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also said Harris would face legal hurdles that have not materialized.

The Louisiana Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper on July 21, the day Biden withdrew, that Democrats would face real challenges and legal hurdles that would be fought in courts in a number of states.

In some of these states, it's a real hurdle. They have a real problem replacing the candidate at the top of the ticket, Johnson said.

The next day, as it became clear that Harris would face no serious opposition on her path to the Democratic nomination, Johnson would not specify what laws Democrats would violate if Harris topped the ticket.

“I said we have 50 different systems in each of the states when it comes to presidential elections and elector selection and everything else, and in some states there are barriers to just replacing someone like that,” he told CNN's Manu Raju.

This is not the way the system is supposed to work, he said. There is a reason this is unprecedented. You can’t just override the rules of the process because you decide your candidate is no longer fit. That’s what happened here.

However, according to a CNN investigation in July, election officials in at least 48 states, both Republican and Democratic, said there would be no obstacles preventing Harris from appearing on their ballots once she became the Democratic nominee. Election officials in the other two states, Florida and Montana, did not respond to requests for comment, but a review of those states’ ballot access rules suggests Harris should not face any problems in those states either.

Legal experts also told CNN that courts are unlikely to accept lawsuits challenging the addition of a new name to the top of the Democratic ticket.

In law, it's up to the convention to nominate a candidate. And all the legal precedent is that the courts defer to the party's choice of nominee and then leave the choice to the voters, Ben Ginsberg, a Republican campaign lawyer who has served as legal counsel to several previous Republican candidates, said last month.

