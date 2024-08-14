Politics
USA. Trump returned to X with praise for Milei, Maduro, Putin and Xi Jinping
Latin American Summary, August 13, 2024.
Donald Trump marked his triumphant return to the X network – where he had been canceled after the Capitol incursion on January 6, 2020 – through a friendly conversation with the owner of the platform, Elon Musk, one of his most ardent supporters for his electoral campaign in the United States. And beyond the fact that the interview started about 40 minutes later than planned due to what Musk himself called a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, they did not fail to address any of the issues that concern the extreme right. they both represent.
It was not noticed that the former president and candidate for return praised the management of Javier Milei in Argentina, which is surprising, in this context, that he praised Nicols Maduro, when other sectors of the US administration rushed to designate the opposition candidate as the winner of the July 28 election, and Trump had even encouraged an invasion when he was in the White House. This caused a 72% drop in crime, Trump said of the Venezuelan president.
Trump also discussed China and Russia during a conversation that lasted about two hours. I know every one of them. Getting along with them is a good thing, not a bad thing. They're top-notch, they're tough, they're smart, and they're going to protect their country. said about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. We are at risk of a Third World War ()The biggest threat is not global warming, the biggest threat is nuclear warming,” tycoon Trump told tycoon Musk.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024
The Republican candidate questioned the European Union where it can most harm the continental organization: in his pocket. They take advantage of us in trade and we defend them in NATO, they should pay as much as we do for Ukrainehe said, while recommending Europeans not to interfere in the American elections. The fact is that a Trump victory, as can be seen, would affect Washington's Atlantic partners even more.
Regarding the ever-growing crisis in the Middle East, Trump stressed that Everyone is waiting for an attack from Iran, but Iran will not attack, believe meand assured that if he won the November 5 elections, he would immediately put an end to this extreme situation.
On domestic policy, he said Joe Biden was the victim of a coup. Say what you want, but it was a coup. This is a coup by the President of the United States, he stressed. I'm not a fan of Joe Biden, the worst president in history. But what they did to him was a coup. Harris is a radical from San Francisco, she's further left than Bernie Sanders, it's going to be worse, Other countries expel the bad ones, all the unproductive ones and send them to the United States, Trump began to warm up. If the Democrats win, 50 or 60 million people from all over the world will come. We are already overwhelmed. With me, we will have the largest deportation in our history.he continued, introducing a new twist to the focus of his campaign.
About Milei, Trump said that there was a new boss from a country called Argentina who was great and he was a big fan of MAGA (Make America Great Again). He ran for MAGA, and he also went to the extreme. He ran with MAGA and I heard he was doing a really fantastic job () It's called Make Argentina Great Again. It's worked perfectly. It's doing a great job. I've really cut back. And I hear it's starting to work pretty well. Inflation is coming down. You know, they had about 1,000. They had abnormal inflation. They had severe inflation.
According to Musk, the interview has been viewed 73 million times, but four million posts have generated nearly a billion views.
Regarding the initial delay, Musk said it was a DDoS attack that the FBI was investigating. Over the weekend, media reported that Iranian hackers allegedly hacked into the Trump campaign's network and stole some of its information.A denial of service attack consists of a saturation of data lines which overload the site and make it inaccessible.
Top hunter misses hare as incident comes as European authorities investigate complaint an Austrian NGO that Twitter (nowUnlike Meta (which recently had to stop AI training in the EU as well), Twitter did not even inform its users in advance, notes the Noyb organization.
Fountain. TimeAR.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.resumenlatinoamericano.org/2024/08/13/estados-unidos-trump-volvio-a-x-con-elogios-a-milei-maduro-putin-y-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- USA. Trump returned to X with praise for Milei, Maduro, Putin and Xi Jinping
- Trump's continued attacks on Harris raise fears he could challenge the election outcome if he loses in November
- When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from Red Fort? India TV
- University of Mount Olive – Head Coach, Men's and Women's Tennis
- Why is Japan worried about a 'huge earthquake'?
- WHO declares MPOX outbreak a global health emergency
- Your solution to riots: technology or critical thinking?
- Inventory Up/Down During First Weeks of Michigan Football Fall Camp
- Musk and Rowling were named in the Khelif lawsuit
- Trump praised Elon Musk for firing striking workers, sparking conflict with UAW
- Acting Mayor of Pangkalpinang attends at the invitation of President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
- 50 Cent is almost a billionaire: How he's building an empire for his son