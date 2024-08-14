USA. Trump returned to X with praise for Milei, Maduro, Putin and Xi Jinping

Latin American Summary, August 13, 2024.

Donald Trump marked his triumphant return to the X network – where he had been canceled after the Capitol incursion on January 6, 2020 – through a friendly conversation with the owner of the platform, Elon Musk, one of his most ardent supporters for his electoral campaign in the United States. And beyond the fact that the interview started about 40 minutes later than planned due to what Musk himself called a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, they did not fail to address any of the issues that concern the extreme right. they both represent.

It was not noticed that the former president and candidate for return praised the management of Javier Milei in Argentina, which is surprising, in this context, that he praised Nicols Maduro, when other sectors of the US administration rushed to designate the opposition candidate as the winner of the July 28 election, and Trump had even encouraged an invasion when he was in the White House. This caused a 72% drop in crime, Trump said of the Venezuelan president.

Trump also discussed China and Russia during a conversation that lasted about two hours. I know every one of them. Getting along with them is a good thing, not a bad thing. They're top-notch, they're tough, they're smart, and they're going to protect their country. said about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. We are at risk of a Third World War ()The biggest threat is not global warming, the biggest threat is nuclear warming,” tycoon Trump told tycoon Musk.

The Republican candidate questioned the European Union where it can most harm the continental organization: in his pocket. They take advantage of us in trade and we defend them in NATO, they should pay as much as we do for Ukrainehe said, while recommending Europeans not to interfere in the American elections. The fact is that a Trump victory, as can be seen, would affect Washington's Atlantic partners even more.

Regarding the ever-growing crisis in the Middle East, Trump stressed that Everyone is waiting for an attack from Iran, but Iran will not attack, believe meand assured that if he won the November 5 elections, he would immediately put an end to this extreme situation.

On domestic policy, he said Joe Biden was the victim of a coup. Say what you want, but it was a coup. This is a coup by the President of the United States, he stressed. I'm not a fan of Joe Biden, the worst president in history. But what they did to him was a coup. Harris is a radical from San Francisco, she's further left than Bernie Sanders, it's going to be worse, Other countries expel the bad ones, all the unproductive ones and send them to the United States, Trump began to warm up. If the Democrats win, 50 or 60 million people from all over the world will come. We are already overwhelmed. With me, we will have the largest deportation in our history.he continued, introducing a new twist to the focus of his campaign.

About Milei, Trump said that there was a new boss from a country called Argentina who was great and he was a big fan of MAGA (Make America Great Again). He ran for MAGA, and he also went to the extreme. He ran with MAGA and I heard he was doing a really fantastic job () It's called Make Argentina Great Again. It's worked perfectly. It's doing a great job. I've really cut back. And I hear it's starting to work pretty well. Inflation is coming down. You know, they had about 1,000. They had abnormal inflation. They had severe inflation.

According to Musk, the interview has been viewed 73 million times, but four million posts have generated nearly a billion views.

Regarding the initial delay, Musk said it was a DDoS attack that the FBI was investigating. Over the weekend, media reported that Iranian hackers allegedly hacked into the Trump campaign's network and stole some of its information.A denial of service attack consists of a saturation of data lines which overload the site and make it inaccessible.

Fountain. TimeAR.