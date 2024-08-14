Donald Trump, a comedian? Don't make me laugh





Last January, I got into a fight with Andrew Dice Clay at a stand-up comedy club in Naples, Florida. The details of the altercation are irrelevant, but at one point Andrew made a ridiculous threat of violence. “I’m going to show you who I really am,” he told me in his Welcome Back, Kotter Brooklynese. I responded, “I know who you are. You were a popular comedian.”

Andrew was booked to do the opening act, I was booked to do the closing act. Although I was never a fan, I decided to get to the club early to watch the second half of his set thinking that maybe I was mistaken and the tyrannical jerk he was playing on stage was just an act. Turns out he really is not, he really is a tyrannical jerk. Worse still, his act was crap. It was unfocused, unfunny and ended with the same profane nursery rhyme routine he has been doing for over 30 years.

Lest you think I'm just being a little bitch, which I certainly am, I'm doing this to serve a larger purpose. There's another tyrannical asshole who's been doing the same thing for years and years. Like Clay, many people think he's a misogynistic asshole. Like Clay, he's wearing the same stupid costume he's been wearing for decades. Like Clay, his act has gotten stale and his audience numbers have dwindled. And, like Clay, he seems angry about it.

I haven't watched a Trump rally live in years, so when I watched his appearance in Bozeman, Montana, last Monday, I was surprised to realize that Trump is, in fact, just another road comic, rehashing all his tired old lines to increasingly little effect.

Jerry Seinfeld once said in the documentary Comedian that no matter how famous you are, the public will only give you a few minutes of respite before attacking you if you're not funny. This is a movie Donald Trump would do well to study.

“Hello, Montana,” he said to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as he took the stage. He began with a bit of local humor: “I’ve been all over your state. Everything lasts two hours. When will we be there? Two hours, sir. Two hours.”

As an observation, it's trite. As a joke, it's nonexistent. But the audience loves it and they adore it. They love it when it pokes fun at Senator John Tester's and Crazy Kamala's stomachs, but after about ten minutes, their enthusiasm begins to wane.

Although he is no longer running against Joe Biden, Trump can’t help but poll the public on which nickname they would prefer for the president: Sleepy Joe or Crooked Joe? It’s the equivalent of a comedian making a joke about Michael Jackson; what was once racy is now outdated and irrelevant.

Twenty minutes in, the audience is looking around as Trump describes his debate with Biden. Half an hour later, he’s defending himself and J.D. Vance against accusations that they’re weird. We’re not weird. We’re very solid people, and even the select crowd behind him starts checking their phones.

Let me tell you something: If a headliner can't captivate an audience for half an hour, there's something wrong with his act. And there's something seriously wrong with Trump's act, which appeals to the same idiots and morons as Andrew Dice Clay. Like Clay, Trump has now become the character he once was. The self-proclaimed King of New York is nothing more than a swaggering charlatan desperately trying to recapture his former glory. In a stand-up comedy, that's sad. In a former president of the United States, it's pathetic.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia, U.S., March 9, 2024.

/Alyssa Pointer/File photo/Reuters

I've always thought that comparisons between Trump and comedians were insulting to comedians. A comedian works on his craft, hones his jokes, cuts the fat, tries to create an hour of coherent, satisfying content that entertains the audience and, sometimes, can even make them think. Trump has neither the discipline, nor the thinking, nor the material.

We have a word for comedians like “hacks.” Andrew Dice Clay is now a hacker. And Donald Trump is, increasingly, a hacker.

Everything about his show has become stale: the lies, the half-baked insults, the meandering riffs that don’t lead to a punchline, the fractious audience that leaves early to save the babysitter another hour. Compare that to the Harris/Walz show, which seems fresh and fun. The show is tight. The jokes are on point. The audience loves it and leaves the show feeling great. Now that Taylor Swift has wrapped up her U.S. tour, Harris/Walz is the hottest show in the country.

Politics is not show business, but campaigning is. A candidate must capture his audience, hold them, and inspire them. Humor is just one way to do that. Journalist Harold Ross once said, “If you can’t be funny, be interesting.” Donald Trump has never been funny and is increasingly uninteresting. Americans can put up with a lot of things, but one thing they can’t stand is being bored. In my opinion, Trump doesn’t even come close to being weird. He’s worse. He’s boring. He’s an idiot.

