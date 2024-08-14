WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers speech on economic policy at campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina





ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump seeks Wednesday to recalibrate his presidential comeback campaign, this time with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign has billed as a major economic speech.

Trump spoke at the Harrahs Cherokee Center, an auditorium in downtown Asheville, with his podium flanked by more than a dozen American flags and custom backdrops that read: No Social Security Tax and No Tip Tax.

Republicans expect Trump to focus on more of the arguments and attacks he has made against Vice President Kamala Harris since Democrats nominated her for president. Twice last week, Trump missed such opportunities, first during an hour-long news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and then during a 2 1/2-hour conversation on the social media platform X with its CEO Elon Musk.

The latest attempt comes in the state that delivered Trump his narrowest statewide victory four years ago and is expected to be a battleground again in 2024. The question for the campaign is whether Trump can stick to a strict framework on the economy, particularly in pinning the fallout from inflation on Harris, rather than falling back on his usual admonitions and grievances.

The speech comes on the same day that the Labor Department announced that annual inflation in July hit its lowest level in more than three years, a potential boon for Harris. Harris plans to travel to North Carolina on Friday to unveil more details of her pledge to make growing the middle class … a defining goal of my presidency.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris when it comes to handling the economy, but the difference is slight: 45% for Trump and 38% for Harris.

Some voters who came to hear Trump speak said they were ready to hear him talk about specific issues on the economy, not because they don't already trust him, but because they want him to broaden his appeal against Harris.

He needs to tell people what he's going to do, talk about the issues, said Timothy Vath, a 55-year-old who drove from Greenville, South Carolina. He did what he said he would do in his first term. Tell us about how he would do it again.

Mona Shope, a 60-something from nearby Candler, said Trump, despite his own wealth, understands working people and wants what’s best for them. Recently retired from a public community college, Shope said she has a state pension but took a part-time job to beat inflation. “It’s so I can still take vacations and spend money after I pay my bills,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anything left to save.”

The Asheville venue is considerably smaller than a typical Trump rally, seating fewer than 3,000. But the auditorium’s configuration, unlike a sports arena or open outdoor space the former president is accustomed to, appears to have been tailor-made to help Trump treat the event as much as possible like a major political speech rather than his usual rally.

Trump has criticized Harris, and Biden before her, on the economic issue. But he has done so mostly with exaggerations, such as calls for a Kamala crash… like in 1929,” or other sweeping generalizations, such as warnings of a third world war or the invasion of American suburbs by violent foreign gangs. Trump has made statements almost verbatim about Biden’s possible election in 2020.

In recent weeks, Trump has claimed that “inflation would not have existed” if he had been reelected, ignoring global supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in COVID-19-related spending, which included a massive aid package signed by Trump as president, and the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global energy prices.

The former president has also promised to immediately address rising prices during his next term. His main policy proposals in this regard are an increase in oil drilling (U.S. production has reached its highest levels ever recorded under Biden), new tariffs on foreign imports, an extension of his 2017 tax cuts that are set to expire under the next administration, the suspension of taxes on tip income, and the reduction of Biden-era investments in greener energy and infrastructure.

But at Mar-a-Lago, in his interview with Elon Musk, on his own Truth Social platform, and in recent rallies and other interviews, Trump has overshadowed his own economic agenda. He has focused on personally attacking Harris, falsely accusing her of misrepresenting her own race and ethnicity. He has revived his old attacks on Biden, repeating the lie that his 2020 defeat was due to systemic voter fraud. More recently, he has begun to attack the size and enthusiasm of the crowds Harris draws to her campaign, even falsely claiming that a photo of her rally was fabricated by AI.

These factors have made it difficult for Trump to present a clearer policy contrast with the Democratic ticket, no matter how hard his aides push the idea of ​​such a reframing.

A Harris aide said Wednesday that the vice president welcomes any comparison Trump is able to make.

Whatever he says, one thing is for sure: Trump has no plan, no vision and no real interest in helping build the middle class, communications director Michael Tyler wrote in a campaign memo. Tyler pointed to the pandemic-driven economic downturn and the 2017 tax cuts that were skewed toward corporations and wealthy households, and predicted that Trump’s trade, tax and policy reversal proposals from the Biden era would send inflation soaring and cost our economy millions of jobs, all to the benefit of the ultra-wealthy and special interests.

In announcing his speech, Trump’s campaign listed the effects of inflation in North Carolina since Biden’s inauguration in 2021. The campaign did the same thing before Trump’s Aug. 3 rally in Atlanta. Trump even read the statistics from the teleprompter, but he didn’t do so until the end of his 91 minutes on the podium and well after a few thousand people from the once-packed crowd had left the venue.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is another key state where Trump faces Harris' newly emboldened campaign, in territory that appeared to be tilting Republican with Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Asheville and its surrounding areas will be key to the outcome of the election. Situated at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city has a liberal cultural identity with a bohemian atmosphere and a live music and craft beer scene that attracts students, retirees and left-leaning tourists. But the surrounding mountainous counties of western North Carolina have become increasingly Republican in recent election cycles.

