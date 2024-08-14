China calls for professional investigation as Estonia disputes BNN Bloomberg finding





(Bloomberg) — China urged European countries to focus on the results of an investigation into damage to a key undersea pipeline last year, after a senior Estonian official questioned a Chinese probe that would have called it an accident. China's Foreign Ministry said the Beijing government was in close communication with its Estonian counterparts to assess the pipeline incident. Estonia's defense chief this week objected to China's investigation that the rupture of the Balticconnector pipeline by a Hong Kong-flagged ship was caused by storm conditions. We hope all parties will continue to advance the investigation in a professional, objective and cooperative manner and jointly ensure that the incident is handled properly, the ministry said in a statement in Beijing in response to a question about Estonia's concerns. The ship, the NewNew Polar Bear, was the main suspect in the Balticconnector accident, which connects Finland and Estonia. Finnish authorities demanded to board the ship, which, according to navigation data, passed through the pipeline on its way to St. Petersburg on October 8. A Chinese investigation confirms the ship is responsible, but says the damage was accidental and caused by a severe storm. Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur questioned this conclusion. “For me it is of course very difficult to understand how the captain of a ship can not notice for so long that the anchor is dragging on the bottom,” he told public radio ERR on Monday. But it is the task of the prosecutor's office to carry out the investigation. In late October, Finnish investigators discovered an anchor near the site of the pipeline rupture, which was out of service for six months and cost $35 million ($39 million) to repair. The issue had been raised by then-Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in January. Two undersea telecommunications cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden were also damaged around the same time, although it is unclear whether the Chinese investigation determined that the same ship was responsible. Criminal investigations are underway in Finland and Estonia. Estonia hopes that China will provide assistance in the case, Foreign Ministry spokesman Mihkel Tamm said. Chinese authorities have not yet responded to Finland and Estonia's request for legal assistance, although Beijing has expressed its willingness to do so, Tamm said. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo welcomed the participation of the Chinese authorities. “I am also glad that China and the Chinese authorities are cooperating, but we cannot draw any conclusions until the investigation is complete,” Orpo said at a news conference in Helsinki on Wednesday. Bloomberg LP 2024

