



As the new Labour government continues to boast about the dire state of the country’s finances, not everyone seems to be feeling the pinch. For staff working at the Greater London Authority under Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan, business is booming. In fact, according to a response to Mr S’s Freedom of Information request, the number of GLA staff earning top salaries in 2024 has more than doubled since 2016. Some agree. The last time London had a Conservative mayor in Boris Johnson, 45 staff were in the top three pay bands, and only 12 were in the top pay band. Yet under Khan’s eight-year tyranny, nearly 100 staff are in the top pay bands, and 28 of them earn more than $100,000. 119,793 Just under 20 City Hall employees fall into the second-highest pay bracket, with annual salaries above $92,307, while more than 50 lucky employees are sitting on salaries of more than $85,206 per year. And while Johnson had just one mayoral staffer with a high salary in 2016, Khan has, uh, eight. Four bigwigs are paid more than $92,000 per year, and four others have six-figure salaries. Talk about a splurge. The mayor has defended the increase in staff numbers, insisting that the rise in the number of top-paid staff reflects the increased powers and responsibilities since Sadiq Khan became mayor, including in skills, housing, health and care. If only Londoners had seen a big improvement in any of these areas under Khan, eh? The TaxPayers Alliance is certainly not convinced, with the group’s leader Elliot Keck lambasting the mayor over the revelations: Taxpayers will be shocked to learn that the Mayor of London is adding more bigwigs to the city hall. All this as London grapples with the burden of rising crime rates, declining nightlife and unprecedented pressures on housing and infrastructure. Of course. Mr S reminds readers that Khan has a history of paying his underlings inflated wages. Amy Lam, London’s party czar, presided over the closure of 25% of the capital’s nightclubs during the pandemic, according to one count, and yet was rewarded with a 40% pay rise, earning her a six-figure salary. Khan is still the man of quantity over quality, eh?

