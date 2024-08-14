For Trump, the path to victory is political, not personal





To say that the political landscape has changed dramatically since President Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy and Vice President Kamala Harris clinched the nomination at lightning speed is an understatement. The question now is whether Donald Trump understands how much the race has changed and why.

While many have suggested that Democrats were convinced Biden would lose the election after the June presidential debate, the seeds of a Biden defeat had been planted long before that—in fact, in the early days of his presidency.

To understand his political shift, it’s important to remember that Biden’s 2020 victory was largely the result of a 13-point victory by independents. In that election, according to exit polls, 51% of independents had a favorable view of him, while 45% had an unfavorable view. Not a large majority, but at least a small majority.

But Biden has decided to take a radical left turn to appease the Democratic base rather than govern from the center. After two years of liberal policies, his popularity among independents has collapsed.

By the time Democrats lost the House of Representatives in the 2022 election, Biden’s pro- and anti-government vote among independents, according to exit polls, had fallen to 37-60%. His majority coalition had collapsed.

From then on, this measure continued to deteriorate, and Biden quickly caught up with Trump’s unfavorable image. By early 2024, this gave rise to what would become a decisive group of voters: those who held an unfavorable opinion of both Biden and Trump. This group represents about 20% of the electorate and 40% of independents.

The question that comes to mind is: How can a voter who dislikes both candidates choose between the two? While some say they simply won’t vote, these double-positive voters ended up being the key to Trump’s victory in 2016, when 18 percent of voters had an unfavorable opinion of both Clinton and Trump. But Trump won them decisively by 17 points, 47 to 30 percent.

In contrast, neither Biden nor Trump appears likely to gain an edge over these voters in 2024, and a large number of undecided voters remain. The shift to Harris as the Democratic nominee has had an impact on this balance. Her favorability/unfavorability ratio, while still poor, was better than Biden’s. In the July Winning the Issues survey, we found that she had a 46-50% favorability/unfavorability ratio, while Biden’s was 41-57%. Trump’s was 42-57%.

While half the country still had an unfavorable opinion of Harris, hers was still 7 points lower than Biden's, which is why we've seen such a structural shift in the race over the past three weeks.

Here’s the dilemma Trump faces. In the July Winning the Issues survey, 19% of voters had an unfavorable view of Biden and Trump, but only 13% had an unfavorable view of Harris and Trump. Importantly, among voters who had an unfavorable view of Biden and Trump, Harris was viewed negatively by 60%.

That's a huge number, but the challenge for the Trump campaign is that 40 percent of those double-negative voters have a favorable or neutral view of Harris. Clearly, she's won over some of those voters, and that's where her current movement is coming from.

For Trump, the race is now different. Overall, his unfavorable votes are higher than the candidate's, and his favorable votes are lower. This is also true for independents. But he has one clear advantage: the main issue is the economy, with inflation being the main concern.

In the July Winning the Issues survey, 41% of voters said these two issues were most important to them. When asked which party they trusted most to handle the economy, Republicans led by 10 points (49-39%), and on inflation, Republicans led by 11 points (49-38%).

Only 39% of voters approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, while 55% disapprove. Additionally, a majority of voters believe inflation is getting worse.

But for Republicans, translating these views on the economy and inflation into votes has been remarkably challenging. The main reason there was no red wave in the 2022 election is this inability, reflected in the party’s weak performance among independents. After winning them for 10 consecutive elections when a Democrat was in the White House, Republicans lost this group by 2 points.

In the 2022 exit polls, independents identified inflation as their top issue, and 79% of them said the economy was not that good or that bad. Republicans had a clear advantage, as independents preferred Republicans to handle inflation by an 11-point margin, 52 to 41. But among the 41% of independents who said the economy was not that good, they voted for the Democratic candidate by a 29-point margin, 62 to 33.

While Republicans had an 11-point lead over independents on the most important issue, they lost them by 2 points, for a 13-point gap. This is a missed opportunity for Republicans, and it indicates that independents needed to hear a more substantive economic message from Republicans rather than just firing Democrats. The key question for Trump and other Republican candidates is whether they and their campaigns learned this crucial lesson from the 2022 election.

The growing demand from many Republicans for Trump to focus on policy is a positive development. Simply pointing out how bad (or left-wing) Biden and Harris have been clearly isn’t working. Trump and congressional Republicans need to come up with solutions to get the economy back on track.

In fact, Harris just gave Trump and Republicans a gift this week. In her first clear economic policy statement since taking office, Harris embraced Trump’s innovative proposal to eliminate tip taxes. But Trump took it in exactly the wrong direction. Instead of welcoming her support for his idea and expressing his hope that she would embrace other Trump policies, he accused her of stealing his idea and made her personal.

If Trump is not smarter in his responses and focuses his attention on policy rather than personal attacks, he has a long way to go.

David Winston is the chairman of The Winston Group and a longtime adviser to congressional Republicans. He previously served as director of planning for House Speaker Newt Gingrich. He advises Fortune 100 companies, foundations and nonprofits on strategic planning and public policy issues, and is also an election analyst for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rollcall.com/2024/08/14/the-path-to-victory-for-trump-is-policy-not-personality/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos