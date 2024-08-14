Politics
New icon of harmony between nature and man – BeritaKaltim.Co
BERITAKALTIM.CO – The Indonesian Capital City (IKN) has once again written new history with the inauguration of the National Axis, an open and inclusive green space, by President Joko Widodo.
The inauguration event which took place at Ceremoni Plaza, National Axis, was attended by several ministers, as well as Plt. Head and Plt. Deputy Head of the IKN Authority, as well as representatives of the Ministry of PUPR and the IKN Authority, Wednesday (14/8/2024).
In his speech, President Joko Widodo emphasized the importance of the National Axis as a symbol of harmonious relationships between humans and God, humans and the natural environment, and humans among themselves.
This Nationality Axis is an open space that describes the harmonious relationship between humans and God, humans and the natural environment, and humans among themselves. “I hope that the presence of the National Axis, based on the philosophy of the nobility of the relationship between God, man and nature, will make the National Capital of the Archipelago a harmonious, comfortable and peaceful city,” he said.
The inaugurated National Axis is not just an ordinary public space, but a space designed with deep artistic and philosophical values. The development of this area includes the construction of Ceremoni Plaza, the pedestrian path, the bicycle path, Share Street, the visitor center, the amphitheater, the UMKM gallery and the forest path.
In the near future, the National Axis will be in the spotlight when the IKN hosts the celebration of the 79th Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia (79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia) on August 17. President Joko Widodo said the IKN is 100 percent ready to hold the celebration, after conducting a review that showed that all preparations are in good condition.
Plt. Deputy Head of IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni emphasized that the National Axis is one of the prides of the nation that reflects the hard work of the nation's children in building the future of IKN.
The National Axis is one of the areas of the Indonesian capital that we should be very proud of the work of the nation's children. “Of course, the capital of the archipelago will be appreciated by current and future generations,” he said.
Raja Juli Antoni also added that the construction of this area, which began in December 2022, was successfully completed in less than 20 months. According to him, this success is a proof of the spirit and close cooperation between the elements of the Indonesian nation.
“This moment of inauguration is not only a symbol of pride, but also inspires hope and vision for the future of IKN.” he added.
Dwi Yoga Mukti, a journalist from Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, expressed his vision for the National Axis and IKN in the future.
In the future, Axis Nationality will become a paradise for pedestrians who will be able to walk around enjoying the park, enjoy the swimming pool and also the trees that will be shaded in the years to come, and it can be said that many people will be able to enjoy it. “In the future, I am sure that the capital of the archipelago will bring benefits, not only to the local and regional communities, but also to the world,” said Yoga.
Yoga also added that this moment of inauguration was not only ceremonial, but was a reminder that this great work was the result of the hard work of the nation's own sons.
The enthusiasm of the people of East Kalimantan, especially in hosting this celebration, is very great. Yoga, representing the people of East Kalimantan, said that the celebration of the 79th Indonesian Independence Day at IKN would be a highly anticipated moment, especially since it was the first time the ceremony would be held in Kalimantan.
In line with Yoga, Plt. Deputy Head of the IKN Authority also hopes that the new spirit of the archipelago, born from the enthusiasm of the people, will push Indonesia towards a more advanced future, in line with the slogan of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia this time. , “New Nusantara, Advanced Indonesia.”
With the inauguration of the National Axis, the capital of the archipelago not only introduces inclusive green spaces, but also creates a new story in the long journey of national development, which will become a precious legacy for future generations. #
