Donald Trump faces FEC lawsuit over Elon Musk interview





A political action committee has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Donald Trump following his recent two-hour live interview with Elon Musk.

End Citizens United, a Democratic-aligned PAC, claims the interview “amounted to a virtual campaign event” for Trump funded by X, formerly Twitter, which would violate federal law.

The complaint names Trump, his campaign treasurer Bradley T. Crate and X as defendants.

“Such a brazen corporate contribution undermines the anti-corruption goals of the Act, and the Commission should immediately investigate these violations and take appropriate corrective action,” the complaint states, referring to the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971.

Federal law prohibits corporations from making contributions to political candidates and candidates from accepting such contributions.

The complaint notes that a “contribution” can be considered “anything of value” provided to a candidate in connection with his or her election.

Newsweek contacted the Trump campaign and X's press office via email.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8. A Democratic PAC filed a complaint with the FEC over Trump's conversation with Elon Musk on X. Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8. A Democratic PAC filed a complaint with the FEC over Trump's conversation with Elon Musk on X. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In the complaint, End Citizens United noted that Musk advocated for the Trump campaign during the interview and that X employees were working to facilitate the event in real time.

“Here, X’s considerable resources in hosting the Trump campaign event, including dedicated real-time staff to troubleshoot technical difficulties specifically related to the campaign event and its owner’s time to participate in the event, are of significant value to the Trump campaign,” the complaint states.

Trump participated in a live chat with Musk, the billionaire owner of X, on Monday.

The interview took place on Spaces on X, a tool for hosting live audio conversations. The conversation generated millions of views but was plagued by technical issues that delayed its launch by 40 minutes.

Musk has previously endorsed Trump and reiterated his support for him during the livestream.

The complaint ends with a request that the FEC “immediately investigate these violations, fine defendants the maximum amount permitted by law, and enjoin them from further violations of the law.”

The complaint notes that while the law provides an exemption for media outlets, that exemption does not protect the resources used by X.

End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller said in a statement: “The Donald Trump-Elon Musk campaign rally held on X was not only an incoherent rant of lies marred by technical difficulties, it was a blatantly illegal corporate contribution to Donald Trump’s campaign.”

“This brazen corporate contribution violates campaign finance laws and would set a dangerous precedent for direct, unfettered corporate engagement in campaigns. The FEC must investigate this corporate-funded campaign event and hold Trump, his campaign, and X Corp accountable.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-elon-musk-interview-lawsuit-fec-1939286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos