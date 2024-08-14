Little hope for breakthrough in Ukraine during Xi's visit to France, observers say

French President Emmanuel Macron will try next week to dissuade Chinese President Xi Jinping from supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, but he is unlikely to succeed in ending the conflict during his visit, observers say.

President Xi's visit is expected to be rich in symbolism – with a lavish dinner at the Elysee Palace and a trip to the Pyrenees planned – but risks lacking diplomatic success for the French leader.

“France and the European Union expect him to use his influence on Russia, but Xi Jinping has nothing to offer on Ukraine,” said a former European diplomat, asking not to be named.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a state visit to France on Monday and Tuesday, followed by visits to Serbia and Hungary, two European countries with close ties to Russia.

While Xi and Macron will discuss international crises, trade, climate change and cultural exchanges, the main goal will be to “underline that for Europe, the first problem with China is its position on Ukraine,” a source close to the French government said.

During a visit to China in 2023, Macron had already called on Xi to “bring Russia to its senses” on Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

– “Nothing has been done on Ukraine” –

But nothing has changed. Xi Jinping will receive Putin for talks in China at the end of the month.

Macron, 46, said he had not given up on trying to bring Xi, 70, to his side.

“It is not in China's interest today to have a Russia that destabilizes the international order,” the French president said in an interview with The Economist newspaper published Thursday. “We must work with China to build peace.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has urged Beijing to play a bigger role in ending the war in Ukraine, will join Macron and Xi for talks on Monday.

Macron said he would ask the Chinese president to help him achieve that goal during his visit to Paris, which is preparing to host the Olympics this summer.

There is a historical tradition that peace should reign during the Olympics – even if the opening of the Games in Beijing in August 2008 did not prevent Russia's invasion of Georgia.

“On Ukraine, China has done nothing,” says Marc Julienne, director of the Center for Asian Studies at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

In February 2023, China issued a 12-point position on Ukraine, but it was rejected by kyiv and its Western allies.

– “Against the West” –

Beijing, which says it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict, has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

The United States has accused China of helping Russia carry out its greatest militarization since Soviet times.

U.S. officials say China has provided dual-use supplies that have helped Russia recover from a long delay in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this included “machine tools, semiconductors and other dual-use items that have helped Russia rebuild the defense industrial base that sanctions and export controls have done so much to degrade.”

China has rejected the US allegations, calling them “groundless accusations.”

Macron is also expected to express “concerns” about “the activity of certain Wuhan companies that could be directly involved in or contribute significantly to the Russian war effort,” according to a member of his team.

Beijing is a major supporter of the Russian economy.

Trade between China and Russia hit a record $240 billion in 2023, customs data showed, surpassing the $200 billion target set by the neighbors.

Experts say Beijing is unlikely to give up its support for Moscow, which it sees as a priority partner in its opposition to the United States.

“Xi Jinping's priority is the Global South,” said Emmanuel Lincot, a China expert at the Catholic University of Paris.

“There is a certain coherence in Sino-Russian bilateral relations, particularly in the desire to counter the West. Which does not mean that there is no rivalry.”

