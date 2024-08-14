Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inspection of the PSSI Training Center (TC) in the capital of the archipelago, Penajam Paser North Regency, East Kalimantan Province, August 13, 2024 Transcript of the speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia

Press release President Joko Widodo is finished Goodbye Training Center (TC) PSSIAugust 13, 2024



President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

We want public transport in IKN to be based on green energy. And sooner ART/autonomous rapid transportIt's electric. That's what we hope to be used at IKN. Besides being cheap, it's green energy.

Journalist

Can it be used on August 17th?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it has already been used. So if we use this ART, the road must be wide. And IKN's roads were designed to be wide, which is enough for that. I think all other cities in Indonesia now need mass transportation based on green energy. I think cities like Surabaya, then Makassar, Medan, and Bandung already need mass transportation like this. It costs about Rp 70 billion for one unit of the series, which is about Rp 70 billion. If we want to build the MRT, it will cost IDR 2.3 trillion per kilometer. If we want to build the LRT, it is about IDR 700 billion per kilometer. The difference is there. It is not based on rails. So cheaper. Don't build it, the basic infrastructure is there, using existing roads. The problem is that in almost all cities, the roads are not wide enough. Yes, that is the problem. So, not all cities can use this ART.

Journalist

For train centerWhich team will this be used by? Because if you look at it, this field is ready. Will it be used for the national team maybe?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yesterday I asked the president of the PSSI, September will be used. Because that is already two and a half fields: a synthetic field, real grass, and also a half field used for technical purposes. I think that two and a half fields are more than enough, even if the plan is to have eight fields. There are those of the PSSI, FIFA, AFC. So a lot of donations, great.

Journalist

Does this mean the national team is ready to play?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

September. Because for nginAndp is also ready.

Journalist

Regarding the Golkar Party as your party, was Pak Airlangga's resignation discussed with you?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Pak Airlangga's affairs are internal to the party. In the party, there is a process, there is a mechanism. Please ask Golkar, Mr. Airlangga. There is also Golkar here, Mr. Dito. Ask. Do not interfere in the internal affairs of the party.

Journalist

That means that when people think of you, for example, urging Mr Airlangga to leave, there are girls, what is your response?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

There aren't any.

Journalist

Some people in IKN still complain about water, noise and pollution. How can IKN development be inclusive, involving local communities?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we always invite the community to participate in every development. But what we call building is that if there is no sound of tang-teng, tang-teng, it is not a construction.

Journalist

IsureshuffleAgain?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, if necessary, if necessary. I have talk from the beginning, if necessary. I always have this prerogative.

Journalist

Olympic bonus, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

What is clear is that bonuses will be awarded to those who win a gold or bronze medal.

Journalist

Is the amount available, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Gold in the past was worth IDR 5.5 billion, right? That's IDR 6 billion.

Journalist

Regarding Coordinating Minister Airlangga, is his position still secure after not being the chairman of Golkar?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

If it is under the advanced Indonesian Cabinet, I don't think there will be any problem.