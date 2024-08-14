What the new polls say about the Trump-Harris showdown in Florida





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new poll released Wednesday by Florida Atlantic University gives us a glimpse of voter trends just three months before the November election.

Poll officials said it revealed the “shifting currents of Florida politics” while “highlighting significant divisions along gender, age and race lines among likely voters.”

MORE: Poll Analysis: How to Judge the Validity and Credibility of Political Polls

Harris vs. Trump: Who's Leading in Florida?

Poll numbers show former President Donald Trump still holds a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris among Florida voters.

Of those surveyed, 50% support Trump and 47% support Harris. Pollsters say that narrow margin suggests Florida could regain its status as a swing state in the next election.

The new numbers show Harris has narrowed the gap between the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates among Florida voters, from an 8% deficit to just 3%. A similar poll in April found President Joe Biden trailing Trump by 8% among likely Florida voters.

“The narrowing of the gap between Trump and Harris is consistent with the narrowing we’ve seen in other states,” said Kevin Wagner, a political science professor at FAU. “If this trend continues, we could see a tight race in Florida.”

WATCH BELOW: Harris and Trump campaigns heat up

Trump, Harris release new campaign ads as election season heats up

Who's Voting For Whom? And What Do Florida Voters Think About Tim Walz?

The poll showed that Florida women voters favor Harris at 53%, while Trump has 43%. Among male voters, Trump leads with 56%, to Harris’s 39%. Harris leads among voters ages 18 to 49 with 50%, while Trump is favored by those ages 50 and older with 53%. Harris has strong support among black voters with 77%, while Trump has 17%. The Hispanic vote is evenly split with both candidates receiving 49%.

“Kamala Harris is restoring the traditional base of the Democratic Party, which includes women, minorities, young voters and the Democratic Party’s identity groups,” said Dukhong Kim, a political science professor at FAU. “While Donald Trump is retaining his own established base.”

Pollsters said early results in Florida suggest voters liked the choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Harris’ running mate. Of those who responded to the poll, 44% approved, while 34% had a more negative view. About a quarter of voters had no clear opinion of Walz, suggesting he has room to grow in his popularity with voters.

“Tim Walz has been a great help to Harris so far, but it’s still early and many voters are still learning about the Minnesota governor,” Wagner said.

WATCH BELOW: Where do Harris and Walz stand on immigration?

What is Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's position on immigration?

Amendments on abortion and recreational marijuana

Aside from the hotly contested race for the White House, two proposed amendments are making headlines. Amendment 4 would repeal Florida's six-week abortion ban, while Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the Sunshine State.

Results of a new FAU poll show that both amendments currently fail to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass.

Abortion Amendment: The poll found that 56% of voters support an amendment that would ensure that no law would prohibit abortion before viability. The highest support came from Hispanics at 66%. Among men, 54% support the abortion amendment compared to 59% of women. Among Democrats, pollsters say 80% support the Fourth Amendment compared to 35% of Republicans, while 59% of independents support it.

Recreational marijuana: 56% of voters support legalization, with younger voters (ages 18-49) most supportive (69%), while only 47% of voters over 50 support the amendment. Among both men and women, 56% support the amendment, while 74% of Democrats support it, compared to 37% of Republicans and 63% of independents.

“These results reflect a growing awareness of the constitutional amendments,” said Luzmarina Garcia, a political science professor at FAU. “In April, FAU conducted a poll on both initiatives and at that time, the measures had garnered 49 percent approval, which is a 7 percent increase in the last four months.”

WATCH BELOW: How would marijuana legalization impact the justice system?

How would legalizing recreational marijuana impact the justice system?

Will Senator Rick Scott be re-elected?

The FAU poll found that voters still favor Republican Sen. Rick Scott running for another term in Washington, with the numbers showing him leading Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 47 percent to 43 percent among likely voters.

“Although Scott is in the lead, there is growing evidence that this race could be competitive in November,” Wagner said.

How and when was this survey conducted?

The poll was conducted Aug. 10-11 among 1,055 registered Florida voters ages 18 and older. FAU said the survey was administered in Spanish and English using an interactive voice response (IVR) system and an online panel, ensuring a representative sample of the state’s voting population. While a specific margin of error cannot be assigned due to the online component, a poll of this size typically has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent at the 95 percent confidence level, with higher margins for subsamples. Click here for full methodologies.

