'Republicans for Harris' Hold Virtual Rally for Democratic TicketExBulletin





Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6. Matt Rourke/AP

Show caption Matt Rourke/AP

Prominent Republicans who support Vice President Harris are urging their colleagues in their party to support the Democratic ticket over former President Trump.

At a meeting billed as an online rally for Republicans in support of Harris, former elected officials and party leaders made the case for supporting Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Tuesday night.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, once a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, was an adviser to the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection. He has described Trump as a habitual liar and conspiracy theorist.

“When you see the data and you see the horrific things that I saw — you see the command and control infrastructure of January 6th, there is no way, as a Republican, that I could vote for someone who is anti-Constitution,” Riggleman said.

Several participants in the Republican call for Harris said that while they did not agree with all of Harris' policies, they believed Trump would endanger American democracy.

“When Team Harris wins and prevents the sudden death of American democracy, we can happily return to our discussions about marginal tax rates and the government’s role in health care and all the other issues that have defined our politics for generations,” said Craig Snyder, who leads a group called Haley Voters for Harris.

Snyder’s group recently received a cease-and-desist letter from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination. Noting Harris’ background as a former prosecutor, Snyder said he is trying to convince former Haley supporters and other center-right voters that Harris and Walz will govern from the center-left.

Speakers also sought to portray themselves — rather than Trump supporters — as the true heirs to the Republican tradition, invoking past Republican presidents including Ronald Reagan and the Bushes.

Austin Weatherford, national Republican engagement director for the Harris campaign, noted that President George W. Bush had described Trump as bizarre before Walz applied the term to the Republican candidate.

Rina Shah, a political strategist and former RNC delegate, framed a key Democratic election issue this year, abortion rights, in language designed to appeal to conservatives who favor small government. Shah was referring to the draconian bans Republicans have supported in several states since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

“When I see this happening, I think it’s contrary to the Republican Party that I grew up in,” Shah said. “I don’t want the government coming into my home, into my bedroom, into my bank account and certainly not into the medical examination room.”

Overcoming fear of stigma and rejection from Republicans' inner circle also emerged as a key theme.

Rosario Marin, who served as U.S. treasurer under President George W. Bush, called voting for Trump unacceptable but acknowledged that voting for a Democrat could lead to strained relationships for some people.

It’s not easy to vote outside your party, she said. You may lose friends. Your neighbors may disagree with you. Family gatherings may become uncomfortable. But at the end of the day, I can assure you that you will know deep down that you made the right choice and that it is a noble and worthy cause.

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh acknowledged that it took a lot of courage for many Republicans to publicly break with their party, but argued that it was necessary.

“You have to come out and say, ‘I’m a Republican, I’m a conservative, and I support Kamala Harris,’” Walsh said. “That takes courage, but remember, Donald Trump is not fit to be president.”

Organizers said more than 70,000 people participated in the live call, where speakers urged Republican attendees to support Harris by volunteering and publicly supporting her campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/13/g-s1-16886/republicans-for-harris-haley-voters-trump-conservatives-gop-democrats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos