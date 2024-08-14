Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on August 15 | Latest News India

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. The celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi before delivering an address to the nation. This will be Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

What time will Prime Minister Modi's speech start?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 7:30 am from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday.

Where to watch PM Modi's speech and Independence Day live?

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and all other media channels.

Where will PM Modi's Independence Day speech and live stream be broadcast?

All Independence Day events will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

78th Independence Day Theme, Guests

This year's Independence Day is themed as Viksit Bharat or Developed India, which is in line with the government's vision of transforming the nation into a developed country by 2047.

After Prime Minister Modi's speech, a grand parade will be held to showcase India's military prowess, cultural diversity and technological advancements.

According to an official release, 161 field officers from across the country implementing different programmes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development along with their spouses and companions have been invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort as special guests. Besides these, women workers selected from Anganwadis, Sakhi One Stop Centres, Sankalp: Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Protection Committees and District Child Protection Units have also been invited as special guests.

On Wednesday, the special guests, along with their spouses or companions, will visit important destinations in New Delhi such as the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path and other monuments.