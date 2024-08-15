



Regent Safaruddin follows instructions from President Joko Widodo in the archipelago's capital Fifty Cities (Minangsatu) – The Regent of Fifty Cities, Safaruddin Dt. Bandaro Rajo was present at Garuda Palace, Archipelago Capital (IKN), East Kalimantan with all regional heads from all over Indonesia following the leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Before going to IKN, 38 governors, 416 regents and 98 mayors from all over Indonesia who were present gathered at Batakan Stadium and left by bus for IKN. The regional heads first toured with Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs (Mendagri), Professor H Muhammad Tito Karnavian BA MA PhD to key government areas before receiving instructions at the regional heads coordination meeting. In addition to all regional heads, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Ma'ruf Amin, National Police Chief Pol Gen Listyo Sigit Prabowo, TNI Commander Gen Agus Subiyanto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of State and Secretary of State of the Republic of Indonesia Pratikno and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono were present. In his presentation, President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo conveyed a number of important points, including the development of the IKN, inflation, and the simultaneous regional elections in 2024. “IKN is an example of a city built with plans and concepts for the future in the form of a forest city. Apart from that, IKN is now conceptualized as a smart city where all activities are supported by technology,” explained President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo also asked the regents/mayors to conceptualize their regions with the concept of a future city that is environmentally friendly, healthy and comfortable to live in. Regarding inflation, President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to all regional heads who contributed to maintaining the inflation rate in Indonesia. “Currently, we are at 2.13 percent. “However, all regional heads still need to maintain people’s purchasing power, by realizing the APBD as soon as possible,” he said. Regarding the implementation of simultaneous regional elections, President Joko Widodo asked regional heads to resolve the issue of implementing regional elections in their respective regions. “Immediately resolve the budget issue for this election campaign. “And regarding security, remember to continue to coordinate with Forkopimda in their respective regions,” he said. Regent Safaruddin, contacted by Diskominfo's PR team, was very impressed with IKN's rapid development and maximization of technology. According to him, IKN's development has implemented Go-Green (Environmentally Friendly) based development, so the environmental ecosystem is also good. “We can implement a development like this in the capital Sarilamak, where, as currently, the regional government is designing the IKK development plan. Hopefully, this can be realized in the future and prioritize environmental friendliness,” he said. Regarding the budgeting for the simultaneous regional elections, Regent Safaruddin said that the fifty-city regency government is ready to support the simultaneous regional elections in 2024. “We, together with Forkopimda, will continue to coordinate with the fifty-city KPU regarding the simultaneous regional elections in 2024,” he said. Apart from that, regarding inflation in Limapuluh Kota Regency, the regional government and TPID continue to monitor inflation control in the region. Almost every Monday, continued Regent Safaruddin, the Limapuluh Kota Regency Government holds internal meetings on this issue, hoping to assess the commodity price index that causes inflation in each region, in order to monitor the development of an integrated economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minangsatu.com/BUPATI-SAFARUDDIN-IKUTI-ARAHAN-PRESIDEN-JOKO-WIDODO-DI-IBU-KOTA-NUSANTARA_33062 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos