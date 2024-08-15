Prime Minister Modi to visit Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Poland and Ukraine between August 21 and 23. Economic Times reported. Advertisement > Modi is expected to land in the Polish capital Warsaw, where he is expected to hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Modi's visit to Poland will focus on defence and strategic alignment. Modi's visit marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 40 years, after that of Morarji Desai. Modi is expected to travel from Warsaw to the Ukrainian capital kyiv for a half-day trip. ANDIndia's Deputy National Security Advisor Pawan Kapoor was recently in kyiv to work on the prime minister's visit schedule. He is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Advertisement > Modi's visit to Ukraine will be his visit to the country after the outbreak of the war between Ukraine and Russia. More importantly, it comes almost a month after Modi's visit to Russia and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin. The Modi-Putin meeting was widely criticised by Western capitals as well as Zelensky. As for Indo-Polish relations, Indian investments in Poland have been on a steady rise for the past several years and are now estimated at over $3 billion. Citing the Ministry of External Affairs, the ET report said that a number of Indian IT companies based in Poland employ nearly 10,000 Polish nationals. Advertisement > India has been trying to adopt Poland's widely recognised capabilities and technologies in the food processing sector. The two countries already have a joint working group on food processing. Government sources said Polish entrepreneurs in the sector are expected to participate in the mega food parks being set up in India. AND.> India has also benefited from Polish expertise in clean coal technologies. The role of the Polish public sector in developing the mining and energy sectors in India is widely known. The two countries signed an agreement in 2019 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the coal and mining sector.

