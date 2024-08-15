As Trump, Harris Call for Ending Tip Taxes, Broader Minimum Wage War Intensifies





Vice President Kamala Harris’ call to eliminate tip taxes bolsters bipartisan support for a proposal floated by her rival, former President Donald Trump, two months earlier. But the fate of that policy idea could hinge on broader disagreements over base pay, regardless of who wins the election.

Unlike Trump, Harris has proposed pairing the elimination of federal taxes on tips with an increase in the national minimum wage, which has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

However, many tipped workers earn less than the minimum hourly wage, requiring employers to make up the difference when tip amounts fall below the federal minimum. The lowest hourly wage in the United States, which a few states have replaced with general hourly minimums, has been $2.13 per hour since 1991.

“It’s encouraging that everyone is talking about it,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of the labor rights group One Fair Wage and director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley. “But it doesn’t mean anything until we raise the wages of these workers and end the minimum wage for tips,” she added.

Without those changes, said Jayaraman, who criticized Trump’s plan in June as a false solution, she would not support a standalone proposal on tip taxes. The biggest issue for black voters, Latino voters and young voters this cycle is the cost of living and jobs with decent wages, she added.

This means nothing until we raise wages for these workers and end the minimum wage for tipped workers.

Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage

The criticism came as other workers’ rights advocates worried that the proposal that Republican lawmakers drafted into legislation backed by the National Restaurant Association would incentivize business owners to have more of their employees tip lower-wage earners. Harris’ campaign said her plan would include strict rules to prevent that, as well as an income limit.

The National Restaurant Association, which represents major restaurant and beverage chains, did not directly address Harris’ proposal but reiterated its support for the No Tax on Tips Act, which Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, introduced in July. A spokesman for the trade association called the bill a sensible piece of legislation for industry workers that would put more money in their pockets at a time when we’re all feeling the pressure of rising prices.

Tax experts point out that many tipped workers do not earn enough to be subject to federal income tax, and that the roughly 4 million tipped workers are vastly outnumbered by non-tipped hourly workers, who are subject to minimum wage laws. Some tax policy analysts also argue that making tips tax-free would be costly and difficult to implement.

The growing focus on tipping comes as consumers are increasingly stingy. Surveys indicate that many tip-weary customers are tired of being asked to help baristas and servers earn enough to live. The political debate also coincides with a growing push to raise the minimum wage and eliminate subminimum wages.

While support for a minimum wage increase is more widespread among Democrats on Capitol Hill, some Republicans in Congress, including Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, co-sponsored a minimum wage increase last year. But that policy was tied to requiring businesses to ensure their employees are authorized to work in the United States. Trump, for his part, has expressed mixed positions on the minimum wage since entering politics. A campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least 25 states and Washington, D.C. have raised their minimum wages in the past year under previously passed laws, while 20 have increased their tipped wages. Recent months have also seen greater mobilization in the courts and at the ballot box.

The Michigan Supreme Court gave the green light this month to phase out the state’s minimum wage by early 2029. Jayaraman said One Fair Wage, which has pushed for such changes in many states, is optimistic about the efforts in Massachusetts, where a similar bill is up for a vote in November. She also noted that Chicago began phasing out its minimum wage last month.

Tipped workers have already benefited from some recent base wage increases in some places.

Chicago servers and bartenders working at establishments using the Toast payment platform earned a median hourly wage of $9.48 in the first quarter of 2024, up from $9 in the same period in 2022, the software provider found. In Washington, D.C., which passed a measure last year to gradually raise the base wage to $10 an hour, servers and bartenders earned an average of $8 an hour in the first quarter, up from $5.05 in 2022.

One potential tradeoff: Average tip rates in the district fell, and only partially recovered, after the change took effect, Toast found.

I don't have this job because I want it. I have this job because I have to have it now.

Heather Clark, 37, bartender

Heather Clark, 37, who works weekend bartending at Shigs in Pit, a barbecue restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, would be thrilled to receive tax-free tips. But since she gets paid less for night shifts ($4.36 an hour versus $10 during the day), the idea of ​​combining tip tax breaks with a pay raise seems much more appealing.

That combination would make a big difference, said Clark, who also works full time as a college enrollment coach. I don't have this job because I want it. I have this job because I have to have it now.

Clark, an independent who told NBC News in June that Trump's tip tax plan wasn't enough to win her vote, said this week that she supports Harris.

The details of such a bill could affect tipping. Cruz’s bill applies broadly to cash tips, while Harris targeted service and hospitality workers in her weekend speech.

As soon as I heard about it, I started paying attention, said Steven Garrett, a hairdresser from Montgomery, Alabama.

The 40-year-old married father of five left his Tuskegee barbershop in 2022 due to high rent and equipment costs, and took a full-time job at a nonprofit social services group for more financial stability. Garrett said he makes about $50,000 a year, but he still makes about $15,000 extra from barbering and would like to pocket more by filing tips separately and getting an exemption.

“Sometimes I received more tips than I actually earned from the services provided,” he said.

Any tax breaks for tipped workers could put a dent in federal coffers if they aren’t offset. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that Harris’s proposal would reduce government revenue by $100 billion to $200 billion over 10 years. Its assessment of Trump’s proposal projects a deficit of $150 billion to $250 billion over that period.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-harris-taxes-tips-minimum-wage-labor-economy-rcna166224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos