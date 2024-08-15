Politics
America Must Stop Taxing Its Citizens Abroad
Benjamin Franklin once wrote that only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. For American citizens, this is especially true.
The U.S. tax net extends well beyond the country's borders and applies to Americans living abroad, even those who have not been in the United States for decades.
The United States is one of the only two countries in the whole world with a global tax policyTHE other being the East African country, Eritrea.
Most countries operate on a residency-based tax system, meaning that people must pay taxes in the country where they physically reside.
For example, if a British citizen living in Dubai was resident in the UAE for more than 183 daysthey would pay taxes under the UAE tax code, not the UK tax code.
Although the IRS offers a exclusion of income earned abroad up to $120,000 per yearAny income above this threshold is subject to tax double taxationmeaning that an individual must pay taxes both to the country in which he or she resides and to the United States. Americans abroad must file an annual tax return if their income exceeds the deposit thresholdwho is $13,850 for single people in 2024.
For many Americans living abroad, this means that their U.S. citizenship is more of a liability than an asset. According to Forbes, from 2005 to 2009, less than 2,500 Americans have renounced their citizenship, while from 2010 to 2020 the number was a staggering 36,840.
One of the reasons for the increase in the number of waivers was the Implementation of FATCA lawthe Foreign Tax Compliance Act, 2010. This law requires individuals to declare their assets abroad to the IRS if they exceed a certain threshold and this Foreign Banks Report the identities and values of bank accounts held by U.S. citizens.
Even former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson renounced his US citizenship in 2016claiming that it was outrageous to tax American citizens everywhere, no matter what.
A 2024 survey by Greenback Expat Tax Services reveals that Nearly one in three American expats are considering renouncing their U.S. citizenshipThis figure has increased significantly in just one year, from 20% in 2023 to 30% in 2024.
An additional 37% of expats may consider renouncing their U.S. citizenship, meaning that nearly 70% of U.S. expats consider their citizenship problematic in some way.
The study also asked those considering calling it quits what their main reason was, and the burden of handling/filing U.S. taxes was cited most often.
Adam Smith said in The wealth of nations Taxes should be paid in proportion to the income they receive under state protection. When Americans live abroad, especially for decades, they generally do not benefit from American public services. They should not be expected to contribute to a system in which they no longer participate.
The U.S. passport is one of the strongest passports in the world, allowing Americans to visit 188 countries without a visa. Henley Passport Index It is currently ranked as the 8th best passport in the world.
Giving up such a powerful passport is no small sacrifice and individuals could only bear such a sacrifice. intensive bureaucratic and financial process if current global tax policies were really that troublesome.
For almost a decade, from 2014 to 2023, THE costs to renounce U.S. citizenship was $2,350until the State Department recently announced it was reducing the fee to $450.
Perhaps the lower fees will lead to more renunciations, but the fact that the number of people giving up their citizenship increased during the period when the fees were higher indicates that for Americans who want to escape the burden of U.S. tax laws, the price doesn't matter.
The United States was founded on the principle of freedom. Expats who left the United States made the decision to live abroad and they should have the freedom to do so without being tied down financially.

