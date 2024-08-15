Jokowi awarded Mahaputera Star to DPD leader Sultan Najamudin





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) awarded the Mahaputera Nararya Honorary Star to DPD RI Vice Chairman Sultan Baktiar Najamudin. The awarding of the honorary mark was made in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. Sultan admitted that he was very grateful and moved when he was informed that he was one of the recipients of the honorary mark. He considers this honor as a trust that must be held accountable. “I think I don't deserve to receive an extraordinary award from a country like this. But I have to accept this award as a mandate that must be maintained and justified,” the Sultan told reporters on Wednesday (14/8/2024). Sultan considered this award as a recognition from the state of the existence of the DPD RI institution. He dedicated the award to the DPD RI institutions and regional communities. The Sultan admitted that he received a special message from Jokowi after receiving the honorary mark. The message, he said, was the importance of running the DPD RI institution optimally so that it is more beneficial for the region. “Earlier, when he shook hands, he (Jokowi) only whispered to continue leading the DPD institution to the fullest,” Sultan said. Sultan Baktiar Najamuddin is a former deputy governor (wagub) of Bengkulu who is active in expressing issues of democracy, demographic bonus and environmental issues. Sultan also founded an organization called Institute of Democracy and Education (IDE) which focuses on issues of democracy and education. Sultan is on the advisory board of the Indonesian Mosque Youth Communication Agency (BKPRMI). Sultan is also known to be a parliamentary leader who has been involved as a speaker at the Conference of the Parties (COP) forum. The following personalities received the Mahaputera Nararya Star from President Jokowi: -Minister of ATR/BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono

-Vice-president of the MPR RI Ahmad Basarah

-Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani

-Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Lestari Moerdijat

-Vice President of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Jazilul Fawaid

-Vice-president of the DPD RI Nono Sampono

-Vice Chairman of the DPD RI Sultan Baktiar Najamudin

-Menpora Dito Ariotedjo

-President of the Indonesian Women's Congress Sri Woerjaningsih

-Yohanes Purwanto, BRIN Senior Researcher (fca/aik)

