Independence Day Speech 2024 Live Stream: When and Where to Watch PM Modi's Speech – India News





Live Streaming of Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day 2024 Speech: India is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. Preparations to mark the occasion are in full swing. Every year, the day is marked by a series of patriotic events, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the festivities with a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This year, it will be Prime Minister Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech. The speech is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am on Friday. Also read: Independence Day 2024: Red Fort secured! Delhi under high-tech protection for PM Modi's speech, heightened security measures in place Independence Day 2024: Easy English Essay and Speech Ideas for Students India Celebrates 78th Independence Day: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047 Avoid staying alone: ​​Assam hospital issues bizarre advisory for women doctors, withdraws after criticism Stocks to Watch: Hindalco, Godrej Consumer Product, Apollo Tyres, Radico Khaitan, NHPC, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, LIC The theme of the 78th Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat'. It reflects the central government's vision of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence from colonial rule. When and where to watch PM Modi's speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech will be broadcast live on India's public broadcaster Doordarshan on August 15 at 7:30 am. Prime Minister Modi's Speech: Live Streaming The celebrations and Prime Minister Modi's speech will be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel. Also read: Independence Day 2024: Check out the complete guest list for August 15 celebrations at Red Fort The live stream will also be available on the X social media platform on the PIB account and the PMO official account. You can visit websites like pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in and National Informatics Centre (independenceday.nic.in) for seamless live streaming options.

