Trump loses third attempt to challenge judge in bribery case | Donald Trump trial





A New York judge has refused for the third time to step aside from the case in which Donald Trump was convicted on charges involving money paid to silence an adult film star, dismissing the former US president's claim of a conflict of interest related to the judge's daughter's political consulting work.

As he did in April and August 2023, Juan Merchan on Wednesday rejected a request from Trump's lawyers that the acting New York Supreme Court justice recuse himself from the first case involving criminal charges against a former U.S. president. Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump on Sept. 18.

The defendant provided no new evidence to the Court. Counsel simply repeated arguments that have already been rejected by this Court and higher courts and that were riddled with inaccuracies and unfounded allegations, Merchan wrote in the decision dated Aug. 13.

On May 30, a jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records for concealing a $130,000 payment from his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to Stormy Daniels to avoid a sex scandal ahead of the 2016 U.S. election.

Two months later, his lawyers filed their third request for Merchan to step down, arguing that his daughters' work for a political consulting firm that counts Democratic campaigns among its clients, including Kamala Harris's unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, posed a conflict of interest.

Harris, now vice president, is the Democratic presidential nominee to face Republican candidate Trump in the November 5 U.S. presidential election.

Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, although penalties such as fines or probation are more common for others convicted of the offense.

Prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' office, which brought the charges, called Trump's recusal request a frivolous attempt to revive an issue that had been resolved twice before.

No amount of overheated, hyperbolic rhetoric can cure the fatal flaws in the defendants' continued efforts to challenge the fairness of these proceedings, prosecutors wrote in an Aug. 1 court filing.

The payment to Daniels was made in exchange for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump a decade earlier, which the former president denied. Trump went on to win the presidency, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Merchan rejected a request for recusal in April before jury selection in the trial and last year after an ethics committee found that his daughter's work did not raise reasonable questions about the impartiality of judges.

During the trial, Trump used social media to ridicule Merchan, calling him a highly confrontational overseer of a kangaroo court. Before the trial, Trump wrote on social media that Merchan’s daughter made money working for Get Trump, comments that partly contributed to Merchan’s decision to extend a gag order to bar the former president from publicly commenting on family members of court staff or prosecutors.

Trump's lawyers have asked the judge to overturn his conviction in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's July decision granting former presidents broad immunity from prosecution for official acts performed in office. Merchan said he would rule on Trump's arguments by Sept. 16.

