Michael Cohen fights Donald Trump in the Supreme Court.





It’s hard to imagine a more egregious violation of the Constitution than jailing an American for expressing his political views. Yet, as a federal judge found, that’s what happened to Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer-turned-adversary in the summer of 2020. Americans can agree that courts must provide adequate redress for that wrong, as the lawyers argue in a new brief filed Wednesday before the Supreme Court.

For all the media coverage Cohen gets, his illegal imprisonment is a neglected episode of the first Trump administration. A federal judge ruled that Cohen was imprisoned in retaliation for his choice to criticize the president and ordered his release. But when Cohen sued officials for damages, two federal courts dismissed it, effectively ruling that officials who imprison critics of the president face no consequences.

We hope that these erroneous decisions will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. (One of us is Cohen's lawyer, and the other is his friend.) But whatever the outcome of the legal process, every American should be aware of the danger this case poses.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and while serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, Michael Cohen was granted home parole. (Cohen was serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations on behalf of Trump.) Then Cohen announced plans to publish a book about then-President Donald Trump. As a result, Cohen was served with a document by prison officials that conditioned his release on his agreement not to publish the book (and not to speak publicly about his experiences and views about the president). After Cohen and his lawyer raised questions about the nondisclosure agreement, Cohen’s release was revoked. He was then returned to federal prison and placed in solitary confinement for more than two weeks.

Cohen filed a writ of habeas corpus and federal judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered his release. Hellerstein said he had never seen anything like it in his decades-long judicial career. He also found that Cohen was incarcerated by the federal government in retaliation for criticizing the president.

Cohen then sought to hold Trump and his subordinates accountable for their conduct. Cohen filed a Bivens suit, named after a 1971 Supreme Court case. Bivens allows a plaintiff to sue individual federal officials for violations of the plaintiff’s rights. The Supreme Court has said that the primary purpose of a Bivens suit is to deter federal officials from taking unconstitutional actions.

Shirin Ali Well, Another Lawyer Just Turned Against Donald Trump Read More

However, while Bivens remains the law of the land, the Supreme Court has repeatedly narrowed the right to file a Bivens claim over the past 50 years. In 2022, in Egbert v. Boule, the Supreme Court held that courts should recognize a new Bivens claim only in the most unusual circumstances, when there is no reason to defer to Congress for the creation of a remedy. A U.S. district court and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled that Cohens did not fit within that narrow Bivens window. We believe those decisions were wrong.

What could be more unusual than federal officials silencing a critic of the president by locking him up in jail? And what behavior could be more in need of a deterrent than behavior that strikes at the heart of the First and Fourth Amendments? If there is anything Bivens and Egbert made clear, it is this. There is no question that our federal government does not have the power to imprison someone for criticizing government officials. There must be a strong deterrent if someone in government commits such injustices.

Kamala Harris Transformed the Race for Control of Congress Media Complaints Against Kamala Harris Conflict With Media Consensus From Five Seconds Ago Well, Another Lawyer Just Turned Against Donald Trump Team Was Decimated by Democratic Primary

Among the most fundamental protections in the U.S. Constitution are the right to express one's opinion on matters of public importance and the right not to be imprisoned without cause. Imprisoning someone for attempting to speak out on matters of public importance is as flagrant a violation of the Constitution and of America's most fundamental freedoms as there is.

The courts must provide a deterrent remedy to correct this wrong, or these freedoms will become illusory. A Bivens-style damages action provides such a deterrent. An order ordering federal officials to cease and desist, with no further consequences for those officials, does not. Without a deterrent remedy against this particular abuse of power, we face profound implications for the lives and rights of Americans: freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of scholarship, frequent and noisy protests, and much more are at stake.

Every American should be concerned that they live in a country where simply speaking out can land them in prison, with no consequences for the people who put them there. That is not acceptable. Now it will be up to the Supreme Court of the United States to decide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2024/08/michael-cohen-fights-donald-trump-supreme-court.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos