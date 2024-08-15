India Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live | When's the news





78th Independence Day Live Stream: On August 15, 2024, India will proudly commemorate its 78th Independence Day, marking a milestone in the nation's history. This momentous occasion commemorates the country's liberation from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. August 15, 1947following a long and arduous struggle for freedom by countless courageous individuals. The theme of this year's celebrations is “Viksit Bharat” which translates to ““Developed India”, reflecting the Indian government's ambitious vision of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of independence. THE “Every tricolor house” The campaign, now in its third year, began on August 9 and will continue till August 15, aimed at instilling a strong sense of patriotism and national pride by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag. Prime Minister Modi actively supported the campaign by changing his profile picture to the national flag and urging the public to participate enthusiastically.. Independence Day 2024: Know when and where to watch Prime Minister Modi's speech live: As tradition dictates, the main Independence Day celebrations will take place at the historic venue Red Fort in DelhiIt is worth noting that this year, three-time Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive speech on the occasion. Symbolizing national pride and unity, Prime Minister Modi will unfurl the national flag around 7:30 a.m.followed by the hoisting of the flag and an address to the nation, reflecting on past achievements and outlining future goals. For those who wish to join the celebrations from home, Prime Minister Modi's speech and the entire event will be available live on: Doordarshan (national broadcaster)

(national broadcaster) YouTube via the Press Information Office

via the Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) on the handles of @PIB_India and the Project office. The event will bring together over 4,000 special guests, representing various sectors like agriculture, youth, women and the underprivileged, who are considered the pillars of a developed India..

