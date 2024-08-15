How Americans View Harris, Trump, and Biden





Kamala Harris is viewed much more favorably today than she was in May, before Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and Harris became the Democratic nominee.

Overall, 44% of American adults have a favorable view of Harris, up 8 percentage points from May.

Donald Trump's approval rating has also improved since May, although the increase has been more modest than Harris'.

Currently, 42% of respondents have a positive opinion of the former president, compared to 39% three months ago.

The improvement in Trump and Harris' approval ratings has occurred almost entirely within their own parties. For both candidates, positive ratings within the opposing coalition remain in the single digits.

Harris and Trump gained ground with their own coalitions Kamala Harris

About eight in ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (83%) have a favorable view of Harris, while just 15% have an unfavorable view.

That represents a notable improvement since May, when 65% of Democrats viewed the vice president favorably and 32% viewed her negatively.

Opinions of Harris among Republicans and GOP supporters remain overwhelmingly negative, with only 9% viewing her favorably, while 89% have an unfavorable impression.

Donald Trump

Trump's approval rating among Republicans has increased by 5 points since May (from 74% to 79%). Trump's current approval rating among Republicans is at its highest level in at least two years.

Like Harris, Trump's opinion among the opposition party continues to be almost universally negative. Nearly nine in ten Democrats (92%) have an unfavorable view of the former president.

The share of double negatives decreases significantly with the change of presidential candidates

As of May this year, a quarter of Americans had an unfavorable opinion of both Trump and Biden, the highest share of Americans expressing a negative view of both major party candidates in more than three decades.

However, since Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee for 2024 and with the improvement in the favorable ratings of both Harris and Trump, the share of these double negatives has decreased considerably.

Today, 14% of Americans, including comparable shares of Republicans (14%) and Democrats (12%), have a negative opinion of Trump and Harris.

Biden's views have hardly changed since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race

Joe Biden remains broadly unpopular with the public: 62% of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the president, while 37% view him favorably. Biden's approval rating has changed little over the past year.

Biden's approval rating among Democrats has increased slightly since May, from 67% to 70%. His approval rating among Republicans remains overwhelmingly negative (93% unfavorable) and is virtually unchanged.

