Live updates: Trump speaks in North Carolina; Harris continues to fight for 2024 presidency





Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold signs during a campaign rally at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Las Vegas on August 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Two new polls released Wednesday show growing enthusiasm among Democrats for this year's presidential election, helping to close the partisan enthusiasm gap that existed earlier this year when the race was between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In a new Monmouth University poll, 85% of registered Democratic voters say they are excited about the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, compared with just 46% who said in June they were excited about a Trump-Biden rematch.

Republican voters’ enthusiasm for the current matchup is at 71%, unchanged from the Biden-Trump showdown in June. Only 8% of registered voters are now “double haters” with a negative impression of Trump and Harris, while the poll found that 17% currently have a negative view of both Trump and Biden.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, 63% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning adults say they would be thrilled if Harris were elected president, compared with 57% of Republican adults who say the same about Trump. In March, just 40% of Democratic-leaning Americans said they would be thrilled if Biden won.

The AP-NORC poll found that when asked to compare the two candidates, more Americans see Harris than Trump as someone who is committed to democracy (48% to 28%), disciplined (47% to 28%), honest (43% to 24%), has the right vision for the country (42% to 35%) and cares about people like them (42% to 30%), with narrower divisions over which candidate is better able to handle a crisis (41% say Harris, 38% Trump) and who is better described as a strong leader (40% say Trump, 37% Harris).

According to the AP-NORC poll, Harris is more favored than Trump on abortion policy (51% of Americans say they trust her to handle the issue best, compared to 27% who say Trump), race and racial equality (51% to 26%), and health care (46% to 31%), while Trump is more favored than Harris on the economy (45% for Trump to 38% for Harris), immigration (46% to 36%) and the war in Gaza (36% to 31%). Americans are evenly split on whether Trump or Harris would be better suited to handle crime or the war in Ukraine. Recent polls vary on voters’ relative ratings of Harris and Trump on the economy, though several show Harris catching up somewhat with Trump relative to Biden’s position on the issue.

Neither the Monmouth poll nor the AP-NORC poll directly tests the Harris-Trump matchup. The Monmouth poll asks a series of separate questions about voters’ likelihood of voting for each candidate, which should not be combined or treated as a horse race question.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-rally-harris-election-08-14-24/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos