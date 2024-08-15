Americans view Kamala Harris as more honest than Trump, AP-NORC poll finds





WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has a perceived edge over former President Donald Trump on several leadership qualities such as honesty, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows, though Americans are slightly more likely to trust Trump on the economy and immigration.

Nearly half of Americans say commitment to democracy and discipline are qualities that best describe Harris. About 3 in 10 Americans say those qualities best describe Trump.

About 4 in 10 people say Harris is someone who cares about people like you, while about 3 in 10 say the same about Trump. About 4 in 10 say the word honest best describes Harris, and 24% say the word quality best describes Trump.

The two parties are racing to define Harris as she prepares to accept the Democratic nomination at the party convention next week. Polling suggests she carries some of the same burden that weighed on President Joe Biden before he ended his reelection campaign, but she has advantages over Trump when compared. And Democrats continue to be much happier with her candidacy than they were with Biden’s.

Trump has spent his campaign presenting himself as a strong leader who can handle the tough crises facing the country, and suggesting that foreign leaders would not respect Harris in the White House. But he has no advantage with Americans on that score, the survey found. Four in 10 U.S. adults see Trump as a strong leader, and about the same share of them see Harris as the same. About 4 in 10 say Trump is capable of handling a crisis, and a similar share say Harris is better suited to do so.

Americans are roughly evenly split between Trump and Harris on who they think is more capable of winning in November. In July, before Biden dropped out of the race, only 2 in 10 Americans thought he was more capable of winning, while about twice as many thought the same of Trump.

Trump had a better chance of winning when Joe Biden was running, said Lisa Miller, a 42-year-old college student from Elko, Nev., and a Republican. I think a lot of people who were unsure about Joe Biden are more confident with Kamala Harris’ age and cognitive abilities.

Trump has advantages on economy and immigration

AP correspondent Donna Warder reports that a new poll asks voters whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris has what it takes to be president.

Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris on either the economy or immigration, but the difference is small: 45% of Americans say Trump is better suited to handle the economy, compared to 38% for Harris. The difference is similar on immigration. Independents are about twice as likely to trust Trump as Harris on economic issues, and they also give him the edge on immigration.

Howard Barnes, a 36-year-old artist from San Francisco, is a Republican who says he trusts Trump more than Harris on the border.

She doesn't seem very proactive about it or even interested, Barnes said.

Harris has an edge over Trump on issues related to race and racial inequality, abortion policy and health care. Nearly half of American adults say Harris would do a better job than Trump on each of these issues, compared to about 3 in 10 for Trump. Harris is particularly strong among Democrats, independents and women on the issue of abortion policy.

Democrats and independents give her the edge on health care issues, as well as on race and racial inequality. About two-thirds of black adults say Harris is the candidate they trust most on that issue, as do about half of Hispanic and white adults.

Harris’s strengths also highlight two areas where Republicans give Trump relatively low marks: abortion policy and issues related to race and racial inequality. Only 6 in 10 Republicans trust Trump more than Harris on these issues.

The poll, however, suggests problems for Harris. Only 6 in 10 Democrats trust her over Trump to better handle the Gaza war, the lowest score in her party on the questions asked. About a quarter of Democrats say they trust neither Trump nor Harris on the issue.

Democrats are now more enthusiastic about the election

About two-thirds of Democrats say the term “excited” describes extremely well or very well how they would feel if Harris were elected.

That enthusiasm represents a sharp turnaround from when Biden was the Democratic nominee: An AP-NORC poll in March found that just 4 in 10 Democrats who said they were enthusiastic would describe their feelings very well if he won another term. About 7 in 10 Democrats who said they were satisfied would describe their emotions at least very well if Harris won. It’s also a change from March, when half of Democrats said that about Biden.

“There’s definitely a joy and a hope, and I feel like that’s something that’s been missing,” said Meaghan Dunfee, a 33-year-old public sector worker in Hamilton, New Jersey. “I don’t think we’ve had that in a long time on the Democratic side.”

About 2 in 10 independents say they would be excited or pleased if Harris were elected, up from their response to the Biden question in March. About half of independents say enthusiasm would at least somewhat describe their emotions, up from about a quarter in March. Similar shares of independents say they would be excited or pleased if Trump were elected.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

The survey was conducted among 1,164 adults from August 8-12, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s AmeriSpeak probability panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

