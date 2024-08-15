Donald Trump reveals why he had a 'weird' voice during Elon Musk interview





Donald Trump has revealed why he has a “strange” voice during his interview with Elon Musk on Monday, following comments that he appeared to have a lisp or slurred speech.

“Unfortunately, due to the complexity of modern equipment and cell phone technology, my voice was, in some areas, somewhat different and strange,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “That is why we have released an actual, perfect recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!!”

Trump shared a new recording of the two-hour conversation on his X account, formerly Twitter, in which his voice sounds much clearer.

The conversation was originally broadcast live on Spaces on X, a tool for hosting live audio conversations.

Left, Donald Trump is seen at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2024. Right, Elon Musk is pictured in Cannes, France on June 19, 2024. Trump revealed why he has a “strange” voice during his interview with Musk. More Joe Raedle/Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In several recordings initially released on X, including those posted by Musk and Trump, Trump appeared to use certain words in an offensive manner.

Some have speculated on social media that the former president might be wearing dentures.

The BBC broadcast the conversation live and recorded more than 20,000 X-rated messages containing the word “slurring” and 15,000 with the word “dentures”.

Asked about this by the British channel, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said: “This has to be your hearing.”

The new recording appears to have been made on a device located near Trump, while the original clips were recordings of the live stream.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump presidential campaign via email for comment.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump also bragged about the size of the interview's audience.

“My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and it was truly something special, because Elon himself is very special – and I thank him for such strong support!” he wrote.

The conversation generated millions of views, according to a post from X's official account, although the livestream faced technical issues that delayed its start by 40 minutes.

Elon Musk, owner of X, is known for using his platform to amplify right-wing views. During his conversation with Trump, he reiterated his support and endorsement of him.

During the interview, Trump made several statements that were not disputed. A BBC fact-check found several of his statements to be false or misleading.

The interview comes as Trump seeks to rebound from a difficult few weeks on the campaign trail and counter the growing momentum of Kamala Harris' campaign.

Harris has extended her lead over Trump in key polls and her rallies have drawn large crowds.

