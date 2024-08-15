Stephen Colbert on Trump-Musk Interview: A Steaming, Shitty Sandwich | Late Night Show Roundup





The late-night hosts discussed Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump, which was marred by technical difficulties, and Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Stephen Colbert

Monday was a big night for weird old rich people with no friends, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday’s Late Show, as Donald Trump returned to X, formerly Twitter, for an interview with its CEO, Elon Musk. Trump has posted on the platform only once since he was banned on Jan. 8, 2021, following the Capitol attack. But here’s the problem with Trump doing anything on Twitter now: It just reminds people of the terrible reason he was banned in the first place, Colbert said.

It's like getting an invitation to a party that says: come party! When? Tuesday. Where? Mason Park. Why? Because I'm finally allowed to come within 200 yards of a school!

Due to some hilarious technical glitches with the live stream, the interview began nearly 40 minutes late. “I’m sorry, I don’t wait 40 minutes for anything,” Colbert said, “unless it’s for bacon and cheese fries at Shake Shack at LaGuardia, in which case, yeah, I’m going to miss my flight.”

Once the interview, or as Colbert called it, the steaming shit sandwich, began, Musk blamed the delay on a massive distributed denial-of-service attack on the site that saturated all of our data lines.

If this sounds made up to you, listen up, Colbert noted. Sources at X later confirmed to The Verge that no such attack ever happened and that there was a 99% chance Musk was lying.

Musk assured that the conversation would be a softball interview, because as he said, it's hard to get a feel for someone's vibe if you don't hear them speak in a normal way.

Okay, but what if they sounded like their teeth grew three inches overnight and their cheeks were filled with saltwater fudge? Colbert wondered, referring to the many comparisons between Trump's voice and that of the cartoon character Sylvester the Cat.

In other news, Barack Obama shared his annual summer playlist, which includes Beyoncé's Texas Hold Em, Billie Eilish's Chihiro and Charlize Theron's 365, a song that my staff told me is about cocaine use, Colbert said.

Obama also included Blackstreet's classic “No Diggity” featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen. “It's very fitting,” Colbert joked, “because you'll recall that under his administration, this country had historically low Diggity rates.”

Seth Meyers

According to fact-checkers, Trump made at least 20 false statements during his interview with Elon Musk, starting with: “It's great to be here,” Seth Meyers joked on Late Night.

“As crazy as you think it was, it was even crazier,” he added of the interview. After listening to a borderline incoherent story about Vladimir Putin, Meyers could only ask: Was Putin threatening to invade Ukraine or put ice cream under your shirt? And what’s up with his voice? He sounds like a kid who got doused on Halloween and refuses to take out his plastic vampire teeth.

I know you don't want to be called weird, but you have to meet us halfway, he teased her.

During the interview, Trump praised Elon Musk, saying, “We can talk about tunnels and rockets and electric cars, so many things. And now we're in AI, and that's going to be another marvel.”

In fact, I think AI may have written that sentence, Meyers said.

