Erdogan criticizes countries supporting Israel during meeting with Abbas

Mahmoud Abbas met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening, as the Palestinian leader seeks to shore up regional support amid widespread fallout from the Gaza war.

At the meeting, Erdogan criticized some Western countries for supporting Israel as part of a broader political stance in which he has distanced Turkey from European nations and the United States over the Gaza war.

“President Erdogan said that Israel continues to massacre civilians, including babies, displace innocent Palestinians, strike schools, hospitals and civilian shelters, and condemn people to hunger and thirst, and that it is unacceptable that some Western countries remain silent on all this and continue to help Israel,” a statement released after their meeting said.

“President Erdogan said that all countries, especially the Islamic world, should increase their efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.”

Abbas used the meeting to reiterate his call for an immediate ceasefire, Israel's full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and an end to all Israeli attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as encroachments on the city's holy sites, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas is accompanied in Turkey by senior officials of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the head of the Palestinian Authority's intelligence service, Majed Faraj, and presidential advisers, Wafa reported.

On Thursday, Mr Abbas will brief Turkish politicians on Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza, Turkish state media reported.

The Turkish parliament is on summer recess but will hold an extraordinary session to welcome the Palestinian leader, the Turkish government said.

Mr Abbas' speech will be translated into English, Turkish and French, and Mr Erdogan will attend.

Some social media users in Turkey have criticized the country's leaders for hosting Mr. Abbas, accusing him of complicity in Israeli violence.

The hashtag “We don't want the traitor Abbas” trended on X in Turkey and there were calls for protests against his speech in parliament, although it was unclear whether any demonstrations were planned.

Users expressed solidarity with Hamas, of which Mr Abbas's Fatah movement is a rival.

Mr Abbas' visit to Turkey follows a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday, during which the Russian president said he was watching with great pain the unfolding violence in the Palestinian territories.

Turkey has supported the Palestinians since the October 7 attacks, while officially supporting a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel.

While Ankara has been overshadowed by the United States, Egypt and Qatar in its attempts to mediate, it has banned trade with Israel and officials are increasingly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Mr Erdogan has hailed Hamas militants as freedom fighters and Ankara has distanced itself from Western governments' positions on the Gaza war.

Instagram was temporarily banned in Turkey this month due to frustration among some officials with the social media platform for blocking posts commemorating assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

He had close ties to Turkey, particularly Mr Erdogan, who leads the AKP party.

But Haniyeh and Abbas do not really get along. Hamas is a rival of Fatah, the Palestinian political faction headed by the Palestinian president.

Mr Abbas has also visited Turkey several times, most recently in March. Ankara tried to mediate between rival Palestinian factions, but they ended up signing a declaration in China to form a future government together.

Yunus Emre, a Turkish lawmaker from the main opposition party who will attend Mr Abbas' speech on Thursday, said it would be an important act of solidarity with the Palestinians but would likely not lead to major developments to end the ongoing conflict.

This speech will be very important, but from my point of view it will not bring important results, said Mr. Emre, a member of the Turkish parliament's foreign relations committee. The National.

This is symbolic and shows Turkey's solidarity with the Palestinian people in these very difficult circumstances.

The Turkish opposition has criticised the close ties between Hamas and Mr Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, and Mr Emre said Mr Abbas' speech would demonstrate the diversity of views among Palestinian representatives.

[The AKPs] Solidarity with Hamas is a political issue, our perception is different, Mr. Emre said.

From our point of view, the Palestinian issue involves a number of humanitarian issues. A great many innocent people have been killed by Israeli attacks, which is an important issue for our party and our voters.

AKP lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment.

