



Rep. Thomas Massie suggests Republicans could dismantle the Department of Education (DOE) if the GOP wins control of Congress and the White House in November.

“Would be [former President Trump] “Am I going to follow through? Honestly, I think it depends on who controls Congress and who their cabinet secretary is,” the Kentucky Republican told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

The Kentucky Republican made the comments a day after Trump's X-rated interview with owner Elon Musk in which Trump suggested doing the same.

“What I'm going to do is one of the first acts and that's where I need an Elon Musk; I need somebody who has a lot of strength and courage and intelligence. I want to close the Department of Education, bring education back to the states,” Trump said Monday night.

Rep. Thomas Massie, who is leading the push to eliminate the Department of Education in the House, said he was “pleasantly surprised” to hear Donald Trump support such an effort. (Getty Images)

Massie introduced a bill late last year that would do just that, and it currently has more than 30 Republican co-sponsors in the House, including vocal Trump allies like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

While he has not had conversations with Trump or his campaign about the bill, Massie said it is something he discusses “all the time” with pro-Trump Republican lawmakers.

That means the effort, long championed by conservatives, could potentially come to fruition if Trump and Republicans take control of the levers of power in Washington in November.

The DOE was created in 1979 under former President Carter, when he separated it from the Department of Health and Human Services. It is responsible for regulating federal student aid funds and ensuring equal access to education, among other responsibilities.

It faced a backlash from conservatives almost instantly, with former President Reagan threatening to dissolve it, but to no avail.

“Reagan promised he would try to eliminate it, and he never did. And then [people] has become comfortable with [the] “Department of Education, and it started to seem like a radical idea to just do what Ronald Reagan said he would do, so I felt the need to reintroduce this bill,” Massie said.

Betsy DeVos, Trump's former education secretary, told the Detroit News she would return to the job if asked. (Yuri Gripas)

The Kentucky Republican, who has disagreed with Trump in the past, said he was “pleasantly surprised” to hear him discuss it Monday.

He argued that funding for running the DOE and its 14,000 employees in Washington, D.C., “could be distributed to school systems instead of being burned in additional red tape.”

Massie also said that other key aspects of academic policy, such as student lunches and the Head Start program, are managed by the Department of Agriculture and HHS, respectively.

More than 160 Republicans voted in favor of a Massie amendment to dismantle the DOE in March 2023, although it ultimately failed.

But despite its Reagan-era foundations, the push to dismantle the DOE has been used as a political tool by Democrats after it was included in Project 2025, a set of policies and recommendations backed by the Heritage Foundation for a new Republican administration.

Trump and his allies have distanced themselves from Project 2025, which Democrats have portrayed as a far-right and repressive vision for the country.

Massie also said he had no knowledge of the details of Project 2025, noting that he had lobbied to end the DOE before the initiative was created.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Trump ally, is a co-sponsor of Massie's bill. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

“I would just say that, independent of any other initiative, this one stands on its own. Organizations like the Heritage Foundation [and FreedomWorks] “Americans have been for abolishing the Department of Education since its inception, and Reagan was for it,” Massie said. “So I don’t think it’s a radical idea. I think what’s radical is having a federal school board. And I think education is better without it.”

Massie has indicated he would support former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who advocated phasing out the department and has run to lead it again.

Trump's campaign has not directly commented on Massie's bill but told Fox News Digital when asked: “As President Trump has said repeatedly during his campaign, he is committed to shrinking the Department of Education and returning important education decisions to parents, teachers, and educators at the state level. The DOE has failed America's students for too long, and it's time for serious change.”

Asked for comment, the DOE referred Fox News Digital to Vice President Harris' campaign, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-push-dismantle-education-department-gets-momentum-house-gop

