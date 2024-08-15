Trump's shooting rattled QAnon supporters. Then they redoubled their efforts





Since the very first QAnon in 2017, which predicted the imminent arrest of Hillary Clinton, QAnon has made predictions that certain events were about to happen. When those events don’t happen, believers come up with an elaborate explanation for why the predictions didn’t come true and move on to the next event, and many become even more faithful—a classic pattern among prophecy believers.

Before the Trump shooting, QAnon proponent Phil Godlewski predicted on his Rumble show to 200,000 followers that a scary or 9/11-type event would occur in the coming weeks. When Trump was shot, many of Godlewski’s followers were quick to claim that his prediction had come true.

“My friend Q would call me and tell me that if this happens, I shouldn’t be afraid because this is part of the plan,” says Jay, who asked to be referred to only by his first name to protect his privacy. Once the shooting happened, my friend was quick to call me and tell me that it had happened, that the scary event had taken place. He told me it was all staged, that I shouldn’t be afraid, and that I should trust that Phil was right, that his sources were correct.

Jay says his friend then claimed that a global financial reset would happen next, before Trump was reinstated in November. Phil has made plenty of other vague predictions that haven’t come true, but since this vague prediction has come true, my friend Q is doubling down, Jay says.

In at least one case, the shooting appears to have prompted a former QAnon follower to fall back under the conspiracy's spell.

Amy, who asked to use only her first name to protect her privacy, said she has known her friend Jane since they met in college 20 years ago. During Trump’s first term, Jane began posting positive messages about the former president on Facebook, and when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Jane became more involved in QAnon conspiracies.

Her posts became wild and delusional, Amy tells WIRED. There was speculation about deep-state conspiracies. She hated Democrats, Joe Biden, and the Clintons for vast and delusional reasons.

For the past two years, Jane had mostly stopped posting conspiracy theories about Trump and the deep state, instead sharing photos and posts about her pets. Then the shooting happened.

Amy has been posting absolutely rants hour after hour, describing the content of Jane’s social media. She has fully and publicly supported Trump. She has blamed the shooting on a liberal wearing a far-right t-shirt. She is convinced that Joe Biden or the Democrats staged the whole thing.

Katrina Vaillancourt, a former QAnon follower who wrote a book about her experience, says that if she had still been under the spell, she would have also redoubled her efforts in the wake of Trump's shooting.

“I would have thought this was a desperate attack by the evil cabal, using their deep state tentacles, including members of the FBI and the Secret Service, and the fact that Trump survived it is the closest we have to evidence that God is on his side,” Vaillancourt told WIRED. “I would be online researching for at least four hours a day, and up to 10 hours a day if something really got to me, as it would have.”

