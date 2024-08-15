Gen Faiz, Imran were in touch through many links, sources say





PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and former ISI Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed (left) AFP/ISPRFile

ISLAMABAD: Former ISI DG Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed, currently in military custody, has been in touch with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, sources said.

These sources said that the two men remained in touch through numerous links even after May 9 and the arrest of Imran Khan.

These sources referred to the prison network, some politicians and others among the many contact links between Imran Khan and the former DG ISI.

Asked whether the latest arrest of former Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Prisons Muhammad Akram was also linked to Imran Khan's extensive links with General Faiz, the source said: Yes.

According to media reports, Akram was arrested and accused of aiding the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. He was removed from his post on June 20, while Deputy Superintendent of Justice Tahir Siddique Shah replaced him as the security supervisor of PTI founder Imran Khan.

General Faiz was warned several times by the military authorities about his misdeeds after his retirement, but he did not stop, the sources said. More than one well-placed source told our correspondent that General Faiz had contacts, direct or indirect, with Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, however, distanced himself from the arrest of General Faiz by the military authorities. His legal team which met him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday reported that their jailed chief had said that the arrest of Lt Gen (R) Faiz Hameed was an internal matter of the army and his party had nothing to do with it.

Senior advocate Intizar Panjutha, speaking to reporters after a meeting at Rawalpindi jail, quoted Imran Khan as saying that the arrest of Lt Gen (R) Faiz was purely an internal matter of the army and the PTI had nothing to do with it. It is clear that Imran Khan had no political connection with Gen Faiz. It was Gen Bajwa who struck a deal with Nawaz Sharif and replaced Gen Faiz, Khan was quoted as saying by the lawyer.

Intizar Panjutha further explained that Imran Khan had suggested that if General Faiz's arrest was linked to the events of May 9 and he had played a role in it, it would be a good opportunity to form a judicial commission and present the CCTV footage of that day.

