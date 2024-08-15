Kamala Harris Slightly Ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania





Kamala Harris has slight lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, new poll finds

Updated: 9:00 p.m. EDT August 14, 2024

After an unprecedented upset in the White House race, Vice President Kamala Harris edged out former President Donald Trump by a narrow margin in Pennsylvania, less than a month after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. The FiveThirtyEight polling average showed Harris with a roughly two-point lead over Trump in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. That compares to Trump’s lead of more than four points over Biden just before Biden suspended his campaign. Two percentage points is within the margin of error for most polls, or the statistical range of where respondents stand on an issue that pollsters predict. That means the race is still tight. One example of Democrats’ recent surge in this race comes from a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters. The poll, released Wednesday, showed Harris with a three-point lead in Pennsylvania. It’s the first university poll of likely voters this cycle. Forty-six percent of respondents also had a favorable view of Harris, compared with 48% who did not, while the split for Trump’s favorability was 44-53%. The Quinnipiacs poll indicated that 32% of likely voters ranked the economy as the most important issue in their vote for president, followed by 25% who said preserving American democracy was the most important issue. FiveThirtyEight does not have a moving average for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, but recent high-quality polls show Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey with a several-point lead over Republican challenger Dave McCormick. The Quinnipiacs poll showed Casey with an eight-point lead, 52-44%. A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters released earlier this month showed Casey with a 14-point lead, 51-37%. Eleven percent of respondents in the poll were unsure who they would vote for in the Senate race. Harris leads Trump by about 2.5 points nationally, according to the FiveThirtyEight average. Experts consider Pennsylvania the most decisive state in this election.

