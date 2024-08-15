Latest Harris vs Trump Poll: New Numbers Show Both Candidates Maintain Lead





A new poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris maintains her lead over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race.

The poll, conducted Aug. 9-11 by Morning Consult, shows Harris still leading Trump, 47 percent to 44 percent. That margin, however, is down one percentage point from her peak lead of 4 points last week. The current numbers are similar to the national average of polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight.com, which shows Harris at 46.1 percent to Trump at 43.4 percent.

Harris has not trailed Trump in a single daily tracking poll since Morning Consult began comparing the two after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in late July.

READ MORE: Latest Harris vs. Trump presidential poll numbers: Who's winning in swing states?

Both candidates remain popular with their respective parties, with 90% of Democrats supporting Harris, the same percentage as Republicans who said they support Trump. Harris has her highest level of support, 48%, among voters ages 18 to 34, compared to 41% who said they support Trump, and among black voters, who overwhelmingly support Harris at 73%, compared to 18% for Trump.

Forty-nine percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of Harris, compared to 47% who had an unfavorable view, a net +2 percentage points. However, Trump’s approval rating is down, with 44% of respondents saying they approve of Trump, compared to 54% who disapprove, a net -10 percentage points.

Overall, the share of voters who said the following issues were very important in deciding their vote was led by the economy (78%), followed by national security at 70%, jobs, health care, taxes, and Social Security and Medicare, all at 68%.

The Morning Consult poll was based on a sample of 11,778 registered U.S. voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2024/08/harris-vs-trump-latest-poll-new-numbers-show-candidates-lead-holding.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos