Trump rally in North Carolina: Trump's visit to Asheville to highlight economy, increased security after assassination attempt





ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Donald Trump made little effort to stay on message Wednesday at a North Carolina rally that his campaign billed as a grand economic speech, mixing promises to lower energy prices and “unleash economic abundance” with familiar off-script tangents about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ laughter, the mechanics of wind power and President Joe Biden’s son.

The 75-minute speech was punctuated by a litany of grand policy ideas and even grander promises to end inflation, bolster already-record U.S. energy production and improve Americans’ living standards. But those statements were often lost in the former president’s typically freewheeling, grievance-laden style of speaking, which has sought to blunt the enthusiasm of Harris’s nascent campaign.

Trump criticized Democrats for trading Vice President Harris for President Joe Biden. He called San Francisco, where Harris once served as a prosecutor, “unlivable” and took a personal swipe at his rival, questioning her intelligence and saying she had “the laugh of a madwoman.”

“You know why she didn’t give an interview? She’s not smart. She’s not intelligent. And we’ve had enough of that guy, Crooked Joe,” Trump said, using the nickname he often uses for Biden.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks at a campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Trump has pledged to end “job-killing regulations,” roll back Biden-era restrictions on fossil fuel production, direct Cabinet members to use “every tool” to “defeat inflation” in the first year of his second term, and eliminate all taxes on Social Security benefits and income classified as tips. Specifically, he has pledged to cut Americans’ energy costs by “50 to 70 percent” within 12 months, or “at most 18 months.”

But he immediately hesitated: “If it doesn't work, you'll say, 'Well, I voted for him and he was still very successful.'”

Trump spoke at Harrah's Cherokee Center, an auditorium in downtown Asheville, with his podium flanked by more than a dozen American flags and custom backdrops that read: “No Social Security Tax” and “No Tip Tax.”

Republicans had expected Trump to focus more on the economy than on the scattered arguments and attacks he has launched against Harris since Democrats nominated her as their presidential nominee. Twice in the past week, Trump has all but avoided those opportunities, first in an hour-long news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and then in a 2 1/2-hour conversation on the social media platform X with its CEO Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, Trump stuck to his script by comparing the current economy to his own presidency, asking: “Is there anything cheaper under Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe?”

“Kamala said fighting inflation would be her first priority on Day One,” Trump said. “But Kamala’s first day was three and a half years ago. Why didn’t she do it?”

Throughout his speech, Trump alternated between his prepared remarks and his usual attacks, often stepping away from the teleprompter in the middle of explaining a new economic promise when something triggered another thought. He rattled off the prepared remarks with gusto and speed. The rest was his more expansive style, punctuated by hand gestures and hyperbole.

He has more than once pivoted from a policy clash with Harris to another attack on his hometown of San Francisco. He has also repeatedly stressed that it was Biden, not Harris, who won votes from Democratic voters in the primary. During one segment of his speech on energy, he slipped in an apparent dig at Hunter Biden, the president’s son and his “laptop from hell.”

Trump has sought to tie his focus on the border and immigration policy to the economy. He has repeated his dubious claim that the influx of migrants would strain Social Security and Medicare to the point of collapse. He has lamented that taxpayer money is being spent to house migrants in some American cities, including his hometown of New York. But much of the time he has devoted to immigration has been devoted to the same attacks on immigrants and violent crime that have been a staple of Trump’s rhetoric since 2015.

The latest attempt to revive his campaign comes in the state that delivered Trump his narrowest statewide victory four years ago and is expected to be a battleground again in 2024. The question for the campaign is whether Trump can stick to a strict framework on the economy, particularly in making Harris bear the fallout from inflation, rather than falling back on his usual admonitions and grievances.

The speech came the same day the Labor Department reported that year-over-year inflation in July hit its lowest level in more than three years, a potential boon for Harris amid Trump’s attacks on inflation. Harris plans to travel to North Carolina on Friday to unveil more details of her pledge to make “building the middle class … a defining goal of my presidency.”

Trump has pledged to sign an executive order directing Cabinet agencies to “use all tools and authority at their disposal” to lower prices.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are more likely to trust Trump than Harris when it comes to handling the economy, but the difference is slight: 45% for Trump and 38% for Harris.

Some voters who came to hear Trump speak said they were ready to hear him talk about specific issues on the economy, not because they don't already trust him, but because they want him to broaden his appeal against Harris.

“He needs to tell people what he’s going to do, talk about the issues,” said Timothy Vath, a 55-year-old who drove from Greenville, South Carolina. “He did what he said he was going to do” in his first term. “Talk about how he’s going to do it again.”

Mona Shope, a 60-year-old from nearby Candler, said Trump, despite his own wealth, “understands working people and wants what’s best for us.” Recently retired from a public community college, Shope said she receives a state pension but has taken a part-time job to beat inflation. “It’s so I can still take vacations and spend money after I pay my bills,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anything left to save.”

In some of his off-script moments, Trump has ventured into well-known distortions of facts, including when he mocked wind power by suggesting that people would face power outages when the wind wasn't blowing.

In recent weeks, Trump has claimed that “inflation would not have existed” if he had been reelected, ignoring global supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in COVID-19-related spending, which included a massive aid package signed by Trump as president, and the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global energy prices.

The former president has also promised to immediately address rising prices during his next term. His main policy proposals in this regard are an increase in oil drilling (U.S. production has reached its highest levels ever recorded under Biden), new tariffs on foreign imports, an extension of his 2017 tax cuts that are set to expire under the next administration, the suspension of taxes on tip income, and the reduction of Biden-era investments in greener energy and infrastructure.

A Harris aide said Wednesday that the vice president welcomes any comparison Trump is able to make.

“No matter what he says, one thing is for sure: Trump has no plan, no vision, and no real interest in helping build the middle class,” communications director Michael Tyler wrote in a campaign memo. Tyler pointed to the pandemic-driven economic downturn and the 2017 tax cuts that were skewed toward corporations and wealthy households, and predicted that Trump’s proposals on trade, taxes, and reversals of Biden-era policies would “spark inflation and cost our economy millions of jobs — all to the benefit of the ultra-wealthy and special interests.”

