JD Vance Fails Audition to Play Trump's Heir Apparent





The future seemed so bright for a moment. Photo: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

One of the many interesting aspects of the abrupt change in the trajectory of the 2024 presidential election since Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee is that once-hot questions that had been abandoned are coming back into focus. Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times posed a pertinent question, now that we can once again contemplate the possibility that Donald Trump could lose this election:

Of course, it’s still too early to make any real predictions about November. But Trump’s abrupt turnaround in his campaign raises an obvious question that’s worth asking now: If Trump loses, and perhaps especially if he loses badly, what’s next for the Republican Party?

Bouie then suggested that it was a very open question because there was no real sign that, win or lose, Trump would loosen his grip on the party he had so completely conquered. In the last few months after the assassination attempt, at the Republican National Convention, it seemed that Trump had addressed the question of a successor as both party leader and warrior leader of the MAGA movement by choosing Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance was young, articulate, a successful businessman at the intersection of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, and the author of a best-selling memoir. Above all, Vance was very Trumpian and a favorite of MAGA stalwarts like Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. It was easy to imagine the famous hillbilly-turned-demagogue wowing campaign rallies with thunderous salvos against the tired liberalism of Biden and his radical-left masters, pummeling Harris in a debate, and then spending four years as the ultimate apprentice.

It didn't really happen like that.

First, for some reason, Trump’s pollsters and Vance himself failed to adequately prepare for the beating he would take from those who would actually read the many words he had written and spoken during his brief but intense career as a populist culture warrior. Sure, they expected a repeat of some of the nasty things he had said about Trump before he became his acolyte, but probably not to the extent that the Ohioans’ record has undermined the campaign’s desire to talk about anything other than reproductive rights. More importantly, Vance’s rich history of provocative commentary transformed him from potential attack dog to prey at a time when the GOP really wanted to keep the focus on Democrats and their many problems. And then, when said Democrats pulled off their change of course, Vance was immediately compared to Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and generally deemed incompetent. His approval ratings started low and fell, even as Harris and Walz rose in the polls and became social media stars.

It’s not too late for Trump’s candidacy to recover, and Vance could certainly regain his enthusiasm. But he’s not on a roll. And if the Trump-Vance duo loses, the future might not be as bright for Trump’s heir apparent.

Most vice presidential candidates who lose their first run on a presidential ticket have bleak prospects in national politics. This century, Sarah Palin and Paul Ryan shone in the Republican Party firmament but quickly faded; Tim Kaine returned to a productive but obscure career in the Senate. Since World War II, five vice presidential candidates have lost their seats and gone on to run for president: Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (on the Nixon ticket in 1960 and ran for president in 1964), Ed Muskie (vice presidential candidate in 1968 and White House candidate in 1972), Bob Dole (Ford's colleague in 1976 and presidential candidate in 1980, 1988 and 1996), Joe Lieberman (Gore's vice presidential candidate in 2000 and presidential candidate in 2004), and John Edwards (as in Kerry-Edwards 04 and presidential candidate four years later). All but Dole failed to win a presidential nomination, and it took him 20 years as the legendary Senate leader before he finally got his big break, only to be defeated by Bill Clinton in 1996.

In other words, if Vance wants to lead the GOP and the MAGA movement, he should pray for victory in November or his once-bright outlook could give way to a future of reading hillbilly elegies at county GOP fundraisers and Knights of Columbus dinners.

As for the Republican Party, if Trump loses to Vance, much could depend on the circumstances. Unless Harris wins a landslide victory, and perhaps even if she does, Trump is giving every indication that he will seek to overturn a 2024 defeat as vehemently as he denied losing in 2020. The success of such an illegal enterprise is unimaginable, and it is impossible to predict how a second consecutive failed insurrection would affect both the 45th president and a party that may finally have had enough of following him off the cliff. It is possible, I suppose, that if Republicans engage in a fantasy of a second consecutive stolen election and have no better options, they could swallow everything they said about Biden this year and nominate an 82-year-old Trump for a fourth consecutive term. Only FDR has matched that feat, and he has never lost; In this scenario, Trump would join Henry Clay and William Jennings Bryan among two-time losers who might lose the habit of running for president. Regardless, if Trump loses and is available in 2028, the last person on earth who would be able to challenge him would be J.D. Vance.

