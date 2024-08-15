Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers Mock Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Interview X





In their opening monologues Tuesday night, late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers both criticized Donald Trump's interview with tech mogul Elon Musk's revamped Twitter handle, now known as X, citing technical difficulties before the interview and some of the former president's slurred speech.

Trump and Elon Musk held a two-hour discussion on Spaces, X's online chat platform. But the discussion was plagued by technical difficulties early on, which Musk blamed on a distributed denial-of-service attack.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X,” Musk said. “We are working to stop it. In the worst case scenario, we will proceed with a reduced number of live listeners and publish the conversation later.”

After about a 40-minute delay, the two men began the interview on the same platform where they both rose to new heights of fame and amassed hundreds of millions of followers — or, in Trump’s case, where they grew their followings but then lost all privileges when he was banned in 2021, two days after the January 6 Capitol insurrection, only to have his account reinstated under Musk’s ownership. Trump, who launched a rival platform with Truth Social after his “permanent” ban, has tweeted eight times since his debut on X (formerly Twitter).

On Stephen Colbert's Late Show, the host joked that the interview was “a big night for weird old rich guys with no friends.”

“The problem with Trump doing anything on Twitter now is that he reminds people of the terrible reason he was banned,” Colbert said. “It’s like getting an invitation to a party that says, ‘Come party.’ When, Tuesday. Where, Mason Park. Why? Because I’m finally allowed to come within 200 yards of the school.”

Colbert then went after Musk for the technical issues he said caused the delay: “I don't wait 40 minutes for anything unless it's the bacon cheese fries at Shake Shack at LaGuardia,” the host joked.

“Musk took full responsibility and blamed the delay on a massive distributed denial of service attack on the site that saturated all of our data lines,” Colbert explained. “Now if this sounds made up to you – listen up because sources on Twitter later reported [according to The Verge] that there was actually no denial of service attack and that there was a 99% chance that Musk was lying.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host opened his show's monologue by mocking the interview, then played a clip of Trump discussing what he said was a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“First of all, it didn’t happen,” Meyers said. “Second, Putin threatened to invade Ukraine or put ice cream under your shirt. … And then, what’s up with his voice? He sounds like a kid who got doused on Halloween and refuses to take out his plastic vampire teeth.”

Meyers also criticized Trump's muddled response. At one point in their conversation, Trump said, “We can talk about tunnels and rockets and electric cars, so many things. And now you're in AI, and that's going to be another wonder.”

Meyers joked about the puzzling response: “Actually, I think AI might have written that sentence.”

In the run-up to the November election, Elon Musk has been taking advantage of the political clout that comes with owning Twitter. As a New Yorker article this week points out, the mogul has used his considerable influence as the company’s leader to speak out about candidates, racial violence in the United Kingdom, and even Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

