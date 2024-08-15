Adiala Jail Officials Arrested for Helping Imran Khan





A former deputy superintendent and an assistant of Adiala Jail have been arrested on charges of providing unauthorized assistance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan during his incarceration.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into the involvement of several other prison employees, broadening the probe into allegations of abuse of power within the prison.

According to sources, former Deputy Superintendent Zafar and Jail Assistant Nazim have been arrested for allegedly granting unauthorized privileges to the former prime minister during his incarceration. Zafar is said to be residing near Adiala Jail.

In addition, an investigation is underway against six other employees, following information provided by another former deputy superintendent, Muhammad Akram. Akram, who served at Adiala Jail for 15 years at different times, was dismissed from his post in June. The six employees under investigation are said to have close links with Akram.

Akram is suspected of having close ties to Imran Khan and facilitating illegal communications. The investigation is said to have progressed as authorities have uncovered evidence that Khan had access to a mobile phone, which is believed to be in violation of prison rules.

Other evidence suggests that WhatsApp calls, linked to three European countries, were used to enable these communications.

Akram is also said to have close ties with PTI chief Zulfi Bukhari and is accused of acting as a messenger for Imran Khan. A meeting of the jail administration is expected to be held soon to discuss the alleged special treatment of the former prime minister, which is against the prison rules.

The investigation also extends to former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram and Assistant Superintendent Muhammad Bilal, both of whom were removed from their posts in June following a report by security agencies. These officials are suspected of having access to Imran Khan's cell and providing him with facilities that were not in accordance with the prison manual.

As the investigation widens, other prison staff are now under surveillance, and the prison service is expected to meet shortly to discuss the findings and decide what action to take.

