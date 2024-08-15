Why It Matters That Trump Falsely Claimed A Harris Rally Was Fake : NPR





A scene from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's rally in Detroit on Aug. 7. Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that another photo from the rally showing a large crowd was generated by artificial intelligence. Tamara Keith/NPR .

One of the issues that is being debated in this presidential campaign is whether the crowds at the rallies are real.

Last week, at an airplane hangar in Detroit, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, stepped off Air Force Two and were greeted by thousands of supporters. NPR's Tamara Keith was there to see the event.

According to Harris' campaign, 15,000 people attended the rally. Photos and videos taken by attendees and media outlets captured the crowd from many angles.

But former President Donald Trump and his supporters falsely claimed that the crowd seen in a photo of the rally outside Harris’ plane was the product of generative artificial intelligence. On Sunday, Trump absurdly claimed that the very real crowd at the event was a fabrication.

“Did anyone notice that Kamala CHEATED at the airport?” one of her posts on Truth Social read. “There was no one on the plane, and she ‘AI’ed’ it and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”

When asked by a reporter Wednesday why he made the statement when it turned out to be false, Trump did not acknowledge that his claim was false. “Well, I can’t say what was there, who was there,” Trump responded in an exchange televised by Fox News. “I can tell you we have the largest crowds that we’ve ever seen in the history of politics.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The Harris campaign confirmed to NPR that the photo in question was taken by a campaign staffer and was not altered by AI.

The “Liar’s Dividend”

The refusal to accept basic, verifiable facts has some observers concerned about a repeat of the false claims from 2020 that an election would have been stolen if Trump lost.

Researchers who study deepfakes have pointed out that the technology’s existence allows people to pretend that authentic videos and photos are fake. In 2018, law professors Robert Chesney and Danielle Citron even coined a term for the phenomenon, calling it the “liar’s dividend.”

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who specializes in forensic imaging, ran the Harris campaign rally photo through two computer models to see if there were any signs of patterns consistent with generative artificial intelligence or manipulation and found none.

“This is an example of where the mere existence of deepfakes and generative AI allows people to deny reality,” Farid said. “You don’t like the fact that Harris-Walz has attracted so many people? That’s fine. The photos are fake. The videos are fake. Everything is fake.”

Farid said such claims confuse the issue, which “is a very good strategy if you want to create doubt among the electorate.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent but part of the Democratic caucus, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump's false comments about the Harris rally are a sign he is laying the groundwork to claim the election was stolen if he loses.

“If you can convince your supporters that the thousands of people who attended a televised rally do not exist, it will not be difficult to convince them that the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan and elsewhere are 'fake' and 'fraudulent,'” Sanders wrote.

The rally photo looked unusual, Farid acknowledged, because of the lighting and compression. But the features that social media users pointed to as evidence that the photo was not authentic were not accurate, Farid said. The distorted hands that some social media posts pointed out were the product of a low-resolution version of the photo circulating online.

Another image of Air Force Two at the Detroit rally on August 7. Hany Farid, an artificial intelligence researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, ran the disputed image in detection software to confirm its authenticity. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Farid said he was troubled by the ongoing debate over the veracity of the photo online, given the lack of evidence that it is not authentic and given the fact that there are numerous photos and videos showing the size of the crowd at the rally.

“This is a picture of an event that happened in a city one day,” Farid said. “I mean, what hope do we have of actually solving the complex problems of society if we can’t agree on this?”

A democracy without shared facts

It's a problem for citizens in a democracy to have a blurred understanding of what's real and what's staged, Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said during a panel discussion hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation on Monday.

“If voters tend to disbelieve everything they see and think that everything they see might be wrong, then they're going to distrust their own instincts about what the truth is so they can make competent decisions,” Hasen said.

In response to one of Trump's fake posts of the rally photo, the Harris campaign released a video of the Detroit rally with the caption: “In case you forgot @realdonaldtrump: This is what a swing state rally looks like.”

While not sharing the claim that the crowd was fabricated, Harris’ campaign has posted its own social media posts about a Trump rally that gave an inaccurate impression. When Trump held a rally in Atlanta this month, Harris’ campaign highlighted what appeared to be a larger crowd for Harris a few days earlier at the same venue. But the footage of Trump’s crowd was taken while the venue was still full before all the seats were filled.

Trump's false claim that Harris “cheated” with a fake mob likely resonated with his supporters who also believe the false claim that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election, said Mert Bayar, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public.

“It's part of a belief system that doesn't trust the other side,” Bayar said.

Additionally, as the presidential race has shifted with Harris and Walz leading the Democratic ticket, many Trump supporters are looking for evidence that their candidate still has the advantage.

“The vast majority of misinformation is offered as a service to allow people to maintain their beliefs in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” Mike Caulfield, who has studied how rumors spread, wrote in his newsletter, The End(s) of Argument, about the false claims about Harris’ rally image.

As Caulfield warns, it is difficult for people to make honest sense of reality when we are “inundated with cheap, fabricated or distorted evidence,” as happened in the aftermath of the 2020 election and as is happening again during this campaign season.

