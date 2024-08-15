Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi's longest speech on August 15? | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 11th consecutive address to the nation on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, delivered the longest speech ever by an Indian prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day in New Delhi, delivering his longest speech to date (PTI)

His 98-minute speech surpassed his previous record of 96 minutes in 2016. His shortest speech was 56 minutes in 2017. Modi's Independence Day speeches are on average 82 minutes longer than those of any other prime minister in Indian history.

Before Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru was the first to deliver the longest speech, which was 72 minutes. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi delivered the shortest speeches, which were 14 minutes, in 1954 and 1966 respectively.

In his 98-minute speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the theme of this year's celebrations: Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said, “For Viksit Bharat 2047, we have sought suggestions from citizens. The many suggestions we have received reflect the dreams and aspirations of our citizens. When the citizens of a nation have such big dreams, it takes our self-confidence to new heights and we become more determined.”

Prime Minister Modi also raised the issue of women's safety in light of the rape and murder of a female intern doctor in a Kolkata hospital. The country, society and state governments will have to take this situation seriously. Crimes against women should be investigated promptly and the perpetrators of such heinous acts should be punished severely within the shortest possible time. This is important to build trust in the society, he said.

Stating that the golden era has arrived for the country, the Prime Minister outlined several development plans across sectors, economic reforms and hopes for the country's youth. From natural disaster management to a secular civil code to maternity leave for working women, PM Modi touched upon various issues of national importance.

He also took a dig at the opposition, saying, “We are moving towards the resolution, but some people cannot see progress or think of the good of India unless it benefits them. The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people.”