Politics
Edinburgh Fringe show cancelled after two concert-goers collapse
Last night Matt Forde has been forced to end one of his Edinburgh Fringe gigs early after members of the audience felt unwell.
The 41-year-old comedian is currently bringing his End of an Era tour to the Scottish capital as part of the arts festival.
However, last night's performance at the Pleasance Theatre was cancelled before the end of his set.
The concert started at 8:00 p.m. and about ten minutes after it began, an incident occurred.
Metro.fr He was at the show when a man stood up and as he tried to get out of the row he fell to the ground. He managed to quickly leave the room.
Meanwhile, the spitting imageImpressionist Matt, who voices Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, stopped the show by asking if it would be inappropriate to continue before leaving the stage.
A few minutes later, the venue staff gave a thumbs up and the show continued, with Matt informing the audience that the man was okay.
Matt continued his show, which was very funny, as he impersonated all the biggest faces in politics, with his impersonation of Sir Keir Starmer being a highlight. However, at around 8:50pm, ten minutes before the show was due to end, a similar situation arose with another person.
Someone in the crowd said, “Someone else collapsed,” this time closer to the front. Matt had to stop the show again and he left the stage a second time.
A staff member then took the microphone and asked the audience to leave the room.
Then the lights came back on and everyone left.
Matt, known for his political comedy and having performed on the Royal Variety Show, recently spoke to Metro.co.uk about the difficult but brilliant year he had.
While performing at the Fringe last year he experienced terrible back pain, which he thought was a slipped disc, but was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer.
“When they told me it was cancer, I thought, 'I don't feel like I have cancer. I'm not emaciated and, apart from the pain, I'm not sick,'” he said.
You have to get used to it quickly and I think when you have these kinds of conversations you don't really know how much time you have left.
Matt lost the ability to walk after undergoing surgery after a tumour was found in his spine. He then had part of his spine removed to remove the tumour and spent the next few months recovering and learning to walk again.
I hope my life will not be shortened by this and that my quality of life will not have diminished significantly, he said.
I have a stoma and have to self-catheterize to urinate, and I still need canes to get around, but my walking is improving and I don't think I'll need them forever.
In reality, these things are very small, I think, compared to the sacrifices that other people make.
Missing the asteroid, as Matt says, really puts things into perspective.
“It was actually one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “It really enriched my experience and perspective on life.”
I feel like I got something more out of life by going through this, rather than losing anything.
In addition to his stand-up gigs, Matt is a presenter on The Absolute Radio and hosts The Political Party podcast.
Metro.co.uk has contacted representatives for Edinburgh Fringe and Matt Fordes for comment.
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2024/08/14/matt-forde-forced-end-edinburgh-fringe-show-audience-members-became-unwell-21424967/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
