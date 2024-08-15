Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape and murder: Creating fear of punishment | Latest News India





In an indirect reference to the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for severe punishment for those who commit such heinous acts. In his 11th address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi said state governments must take crimes against women seriously and instill fear of punishment in such criminals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. (PTI) “I would like to express my grief once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we need to think seriously about the atrocities committed against women. There is an outrage against this in the country. I can feel that outrage. The country, society and state governments need to take this seriously. Prompt investigation into crimes against women, those who commit these monstrous acts must be punished severely at the earliest. This is important to build trust in the society,” PM Modi said. Without directly mentioning the horrific crime, Prime Minister Modi said that in-depth discussions about those convicted should be held so that criminals understand that crimes against women lead to hanging. Also read: Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges 140 million Indians to work for Viksit Bharat 2047 “I would also like to say that when rape and atrocities against women happen, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in the media, but is confined to a corner. There is a need to have a thorough debate about those who are punished so that those who commit this sin understand that it leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instill this fear,” he added, according to ANI. Also read: Rape and murder of a doctor in Calcutta: autopsy reveals multiple penetrations; doctor claims to have proven the presence of several people Doctor raped and murdered in Calcutta government hospital A medical student was murdered last week in the hospital where she worked. The shocking incident took place at a government hospital in Kolkata. Also read: Kolkata rape and murder: 'Reclaim the Night' protest turns violent as mob vandalizes RG Kar hospital, throws stones at police The woman had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar room during her night shift. Her colleagues found her body the next day. The woman was raped and beaten to death. According to the autopsy report, her genitals had a deep cut, suggesting genital torture. The cartilage in her throat was crushed and blood flowed from her eyes, mouth and genitals. The CBI has taken over the investigation.

