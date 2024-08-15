And how much does this political Glastonbury cost? You can get a basic ticket from $50, but for just $1,000 you can get the full Platinum experience. That includes tickets to the gala evening, prime seats for key speeches, a champagne breakfast with MPs, a photo with Nigel Farage and, er, parking.

And presumably an opportunity to vote on future policies and direction! Oh, no. Because the Reform Party is not a party but an entrepreneurial political start-up and Farage, who owns most of it, will keep control of it, thank you very much.

How is life in Clacton after voting for Nigel Farage as MP?

On 8 August, a massive fire struck the Jaywick area of ​​the Reform leadership's new constituency, completely destroying the homes of two families, forcing them into temporary housing and severely damaging several others. While the community rallied and a local councillor was on the scene within two minutes, Farage posted on Twitter/X later that day that his thoughts were with all those affected by the terrible fire and that he would be visiting those affected in the coming days.

This visit took place four days later, after a period in which he was reportedly spotted in Brussels and gave an interview to the American channel Fox News about freedom of expression on social media. Finally, on Monday, Farage went out to visit the local fire station, a visit to the Farage fanzine The Daily Express The claims proved the critics wrong.

But even the Express I could not ignore the constituency’s concern at Farage’s lack of visibility since he won the seat six weeks ago. One local bakery owner told the newspaper that residents had not seen him since the election, while another said: “I have emailed him four times on both his addresses asking when he is holding a clinic in Clacton, I have not even received an automated reply. If only there had been a warning that Farage might not be a conscientious constituency MP!”

The then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, refused to return from a family holiday in Canada the last time the capital was hit by riots in 2011. While his then spokesman explained that there was a growing desire in the media to see Boris Johnson back in London, but the truth is that modern communications mean he is just as in touch with the people running this operation as he would be if he were sitting in his office, his sister Rachel has this week explained the real reason why the then Mrs Johnson was not tall enough to reach the pedals of their car.

“From what I understand, he was with his four children in a camper van in the wilderness of Canada or somewhere,” Rachel told listeners on taxi drivers' favourite channel LBC this week.

First of all, he didn't even have a mobile phone signal for 48 hours. Then the message came through, Tottenham is on fire, you know, London is burning, and he said he had to go home. But the problem was, Marina, his ex-wife, is 5'6″ and her feet couldn't reach the pedals of the camper van. He couldn't leave her with four kids in the camper van.

It's Boris who always puts his women first!

To the Conservative Party's online store and, in particular, a $29.99 pop art print that would make Andy Warhol turn in his grave.

Buy this striking print featuring four of our most iconic leaders: Benjamin Disraeli, Winston Churchill, Rishi Sunak and Margaret Thatcher, the site says in its description.

One of those things, like they used to sing Sesame Streetis not like the others.

Sun Political editor Harry Cole is a man of the people, in tune with the paper’s oft-quoted army of readers. His concerns are their concerns, which is why he has lashed out on social media about the lack of grouse on the menus of some of London’s most expensive restaurants.

No London restaurant appears to be able to serve grouse tonight, ending a tradition that dates back to the 1870s, the expansion of the railways and the survival of two world wars, Carrie Johnson's ex-boyfriend has said on Twitter/X.

Mainstays like Wiltons + Boisdale say later in the week, even the rules say maybe tomorrow. L'Escargot is closed on Mondays, but suggests tomorrow.

That's all Sun readers are talking about it!

Liam Fox's new book about the growing global water crisis is disappointing, ranking 202,764th on Amazon's bestseller list. But at least its title, The approaching stormis popular.

In September, Ebury will publish The approaching stormthe book version of Gabriel Gatehouse's popular BBC podcast on conspiracy theories, also called The approaching stormMeanwhile, author Greg Mosse continues to promote its April release. The approaching stormcontinuation of his Sunday thriller of the year The coming darkness.

None should be confused with The approaching storma 2022 family drama set in Hitler's Berlin by Amazon bestseller Eoin Dempsey or a 2019 thriller The approaching storm by international bestseller Nora Roberts, or The approaching stormthe 2018 audiobook of The New York Times best-selling author Michael Lewis.

Or, uh

As politicians from all sides condemned Elon Musk for his thoughts on the UK, a country the baby X-Man almost certainly couldn't locate on a map, entered the scene Dame Andrea Jenkyns, a former Conservative MP and education secretary for three months.

Don’t block #Musk, she wrote on her heroes’ social media platform. Make @elonmusk Prime Minister of the UK. He would make our great country better! And stop #TwoTierKeir #Musk4PM!

Andreas got angry again, one user replied. Is it any wonder people have lost faith in the Tories if Jenkyns is the best they could muster?

To which Jenkyns, in what may have been the first burst of self-awareness of his political career, replied: “I don't drink, I'm just like that!”

Short-lived Deputy Prime Minister Thrse Coffey is back in the news after it was revealed she applied for what the The Daily Telegraph described as a senior position within the Labour Treasury (i.e. a civil service job).

Coffey, best remembered for encouraging people to eat turnips during a Brexit-induced vegetable shortage, applied for the British director position at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a Treasury-level job with a salary of $183,400. She was rejected.

Serving civil servants can breathe a sigh of relief. When she was appointed Secretary of State for Health in 2022, Coffey immediately annoyed almost everyone with a memo entitled “New Secretary of State ways of working preferences”, setting out her preferences for the use of English. As well as urging staff to report achievements if we have done something well, she has banned political pundit jargon, double negatives and Oxford commas. In fact, your correspondent agrees with all of this

Conservative MP Richard Holden is furious that news of Coffey's candidacy was leaked to the Telegraphposting on Twitter/X: @theresecoffey has a wealth of experience including 5 years as a Minister followed by four years as a Cabinet Minister and was the DWP SofS during COVID which is no walk in the park for anyone.

It is strange that Holden is so determined that positions are awarded to the most qualified person on the basis of a rigorous application process. The MP, who previously represented North West Durham, found himself standing for Basildon and Billericay in Essex just before the general election, with the local constituency association receiving a shortlist of one candidate from the party's central office. Led by its chairman, one Richard Holden!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK COMPLETELY NORMAL AND NOT AT ALL COMPLETELY BARKY

Without general, equal and certain laws, Southport could become Sarajevo Daniel Hannan, Conservative peer and self-proclaimed mastermind of Brexit, Conservative house

(By the way, isn't that an Oxford comma meant to attract Coffey?)

It is with some regret that we must report that respected polling agency Ipsos surveyed the public to find out which politicians they thought fit the description of brat (an aesthetic and lifestyle inspired by popular musician Charli XCX, mlud).

Given that the Tutor defined the lifestyle as dirty, hedonistic, happy and braless, so it makes sense that it is former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is the most spoiled, with 19% of the public believing he deserves the epithet.

But oddly, in third place behind Nigel Farage is Keir Starmer, with 17% of respondents believing the current Prime Minister's summer is defined in a different light. Tutor play about the phenomenon of wild nights, zero belief in ramifications, wild vulnerability, cocaine, existential despair, bacchanalism, ambivalence about motherhood, jealousy, bisexual chaos. Starmer relaxes by cooking to the sound of 6Music.

6% of people think Green co-leader Carla Denyer is a brat, which is probably at least 5% more than people have actually heard about her.

Finally, Richard Littlejohn has rewritten his column. The one-note Gorblimey merchant is said to earn up to six figures for his Daily Mail chronicle, a sum all the more remarkable as it deals, at least once a month, with the same subject: working from home.

Most civil servants will not show up for more than two days a week, he fumed again this week. And under Labour they will no longer be required to be present and tidy, not even on their first day in the new job.

Ring the bell MailIf you ask to be put through to Littlejohn's office, you'll have a hard time. Because, as your correspondent has already pointed out, that boring old phone has been ringing from his home in Florida for nearly a quarter of a century.