Independence Day Highlights: India ready to tackle global challenges facing it, says PM Modi | India News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extends greetings to India on its 78th Independence Day “On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they mark their country’s Independence Day on August 15. On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of the U.S.-India relationship,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Kejriwal, a modern freedom fighter, paid the price for his service to the people: Gahlot Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot hoisted the national flag at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Independence Day, an event marked by the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom he called a “modern-day freedom fighter.” The country did not get its freedom just to jail an elected prime minister; it got it to overcome illiteracy, poverty, unemployment and diseases, he said.

Narendra Modi delivers longest Independence Day speech ever by an Indian prime minister Prime Minister Modi today delivered his longest Independence Day speech, lasting 98 minutes, as he addressed the country from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. His longest Independence Day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for around 56 minutes.

PM Modi's top quotes at Red Fort

India must make its mark in global gaming market, says PM Modi Prime Minister Modi said that Indian professionals must be the leaders in the global gaming market, not only in gaming but also in manufacturing. Prime Minister Modi also added that India must leverage its rich heritage and ancient literature to come up with Made in India gaming products.

75,000 new medical posts to be created in next five years: PM Modi Every year, around 25,000 young people go abroad for medical studies. I am surprised when I hear about these countries. So we have decided to create 75,000 new medical jobs in the next five years, Prime Minister Modi said in his speech at the Red Fort. Read here for more details.

Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: Nepal PM extends wishes to PM Modi on Independence Day Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. “Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day!” he wrote on social media platform X. He expressed hope that the day would strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Transformation of agriculture sector is need of the hour, says PM Modi “It is very important to transform our farming system. It is the need of the hour,” Prime Minister Modi said. He highlighted the Centre’s efforts to improve the lives of farmers.

The government will set up an education system that will allow young people to avoid having to go abroad, the prime minister said. “We want to build an education system in India that allows young people to not have to go abroad to study. In fact, we want foreign students to come here to study,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Even today, children, mostly from the middle class, go abroad for medical studies. They spend lakhs of rupees to pursue medical studies abroad. Every year, around 25,000 young people go abroad for medical studies and they go to such countries. I am surprised when I hear about such cases.”

PM Modi wants to involve youth in politics Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the elimination of caste and dynasty-based politics in India. He stressed the need to induct new talent into the political landscape, saying, “Soon, we want to bring out a million young people from families with no political associations. They can join any party, but this new blood will strengthen Indian democracy.”

New criminal laws have reformed the justice system, says PM Modi “We have given priority to justice over punishment by abolishing 1,500 laws. All those laws that sent people to jail for petty matters have been repealed. The new penal laws have reformed the criminal justice system and strengthened the sentiment of Nagrik ko Nyaya,” Prime Minister Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Crucial for India to unite around 'one nation, one election': PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for support for the concept of 'one nation, one election', citing frequent elections as a hindrance to the country's progress. “I request everyone to come together to arrive at the resolution of one nation, one election. Frequent elections create stagnation in the nation. Today, every project and initiative seems to be influenced by electoral cycles, and every action is tinged with political considerations,” PM Modi said.

