Entertainers Connect: Suman Chellanis' journey from stage to screen and beyond, showcasing excellence





div > div > Suman Chellani is an eminent personality whose multifaceted career and dynamic presence have captivated audiences across the world. As the winner of Miss India Intercontinental 2018 and a renowned model and actress, Suman’s journey spans an impressive spectrum. She has graced the stage as a master of ceremonies, hosting over 2,500 events worldwide, including high-profile engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Her career began with Emirates Airlines, where her extensive travels to over 40 countries gave her a better understanding of various cultures and enhanced her ability to connect with audiences. As an actress, Suman has delivered compelling performances in acclaimed films like ‘Vardaan 2’, ‘2 States’ and ‘D-Day’. An accomplished entrepreneur, she founded Scak Play Tambola, renowned for her expertise in the field of Housie, and the Ocean of Blessings Foundation, where she dedicates her efforts to philanthropy. With her exceptional blend of experience, charisma and commitment, Suman Chellani continues to make a remarkable impact across sectors. In an exclusive interview with FAQ EVENT MediaSuman Chellani reflects on the significance of being recognized on Entertainers Connect's A-List and her future aspirations. What does being recognized by Entertainers Connect magazine mean to you, both personally and professionally, and what impact do you think it will have on your career going forward? As a presenter for 14 years, awards and recognition are a testament to the unwavering efforts I put into my craft. On a personal level, it reinforces the value of hard work and dedication. On a professional level, it amplifies my visibility within the industry, opening doors to new opportunities. This recognition fuels my passion for excellence and motivates me to continually hone my skills with every performance. Looking ahead, what are your goals and ambitions? Are there any new areas you want to explore or a particular project you hope to work on in the coming days/months? I am taking on exciting projects as a full-time presenter! I am excited to work with corporates and bring special moments to life at weddings in India and abroad. Currently, I am shooting a Gujarati film in Ahmedabad, to promote cultural heritage and talent. Beyond the screen, my passion is to make a positive impact through my foundation Ocean of Blessings. We strive to promote animal safety and advocate for cruelty-free practices. Let’s work together to create a kinder and more compassionate world! In an exclusive interview with EVENTFAQS Media, Suman Chellani reflects on the significance of being recognized on the Entertainers Connect A-List and her future aspirations.

